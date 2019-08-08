Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, Aug. 8
CLARK BAR: Tom Brewer, Matt Stewart and Bob Watson, 6 p.m.;C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Jake and Jackson Tarter (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Condition Blue, 5 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
PO’ BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; Tristen, Mermaid Heaven and Primitive Lights, 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 9
BLACKBIRD URBANA: DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: JMT Trio, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
FIELDHOUSE 219, Monticello: Karaoke Night, 8:30 p.m.
HUBER’S: Galt and Kerr, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Erik Lund’s Jazz Friends, 5 p.m.; Samba Soul, 8 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 9 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Live music, 5:30 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: C-U Comedy Club presents Chicago Comedy Takeover (Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar) with Alex Dragicevich, Tim Smith, Justin Connor, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 10
ALTO VINEYARDS: The Love Sign (Music Among the Vines 2019 concert), 7:30 p.m.
CLARK BAR: John Coppess and Suzanne Warner and Friends, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
THE EXIT 210 SALOON, Oakwood: Trouble IS (celebrating 20 years), all ages show, outside, 9 p.m.
GOLDY’S BAR AND GRILL: DJ Sweat (August Birthday Bash), 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Music by Bones Jugs, and The Emily Anne Band and food from Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant (Eco-Justice Collaborative and Protect the Middle Fork Citizens Advocacy Group’s Fundraiser to Continue the Fight to Protect the Middle Fork), 5 to 8 p.m.; Kilbourn Alley (Official Blues Fest After Party), 10 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, Aug. 11
BUNNY’S TAVERN: Candy Foster’s Scholarship Jam, featuring local bands, raffles, food, refreshments, and a live auction will include a guitar autographed by members of REO Speedwagon, (Fundraiser for the Candy Foster Fine Arts Scholarship at Parkland College), noon to 3 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Jimi Dragonfly for brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Reverend Robert, 9 p.m.
PIPA’S PUB: Prairie Crossroads Blues Society Blues Jam, hosted by Lucious Spiller, 4 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Ryan Burns, (unique take on folk), 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: Champaign Freight (summer concert series held on Wayside’s Outdoor Stage), 1 to 4 p.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 12
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: BOOM-JAM open stage (guitar, bass, drums and PA provided/bring the band or play with the house band), 9 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Poets at The Post, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Emily McKown and Dustin Norder (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 13
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; Karaoke Tuesday, 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Southernicity, 6:30 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.;Karaoke, featuring DJ Halen, 9 p.m.
IRON POST: A Little Help From Our Friends, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Corduroy Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
IRON POST: Larry Gray Trio, 6 p.m.; Jazz jam, 10 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.; Rod Hamdallah, 9 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 15
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Jimmy Davis, 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Shed Brothers, 6 p.m.;C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: John Stevens (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Mid-October (pop-folk duo), 6 to 8 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.