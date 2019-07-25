Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, JULY 25
BAXTER’S AMERICAN GRILLE: Mank & Sass, 6 p.m.
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Dearie (Free Music Thursdays), 9 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Billy Galt, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Rick Kubetz and Terry Bush (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Peter Tijerina Nonette, 7 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; Woven Hollow and Nate Staub with Castle Finn, 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Chip McNeill Group (Friday Jazz Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
HANK’S TABLE: The Double Dots (fun, harmony-based, acoustic pop/rock with Gloria Roubal and David Howie), 7 p.m.
HUBER’S: The Blues Deacons, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Chip Stephens Organ Trio, 5 p.m.; Kavi Naidu Group, 8 p.m.
PIPA’S PUB: Garrett and the Geezers (Classic to modern rock, a little country, a little grunge, and some originals), 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Neoga Blacksmith, Ryan Koenig, Rebekah Songer, Honky Tonk Angels, 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Live music, 5:30 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: C-U Comedy Club presents headliner Kristen Toomey (WGN, Laugh Factory, Kevin Hart LOL Radio), 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 27
ALTO VINEYARDS: Kilborn Alley (Music Among the Vines 2019 concert), 7:30 p.m.
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Hosted by Indigo Pipez and Beats by DJ Barcala; Live Art from Daniel James Brown, Jupiter Visions and Harsh; Photo/Video from Austin Duncan and Robert K. Recordings; Music from First Eye Therapy (Reese T. x Twick G.), Moe Pesci da Goodfella, Jake The Plug, BrettyP, Ca$h DiNero, Cago, Ano217; Rap Battles featuring Pion G. vs Drop Da Rula (cash battle), Mr. Fontaine vs Don Whisker, J Billa vs Sleezo (freestyle battle). (Cypher Saturdays/ Performances, battles, DJs, live art), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: The Painkillers Blues Band with Dawn Clark 6, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
HUBER’S: Riders of the Golden Maize, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Capys, 9 p.m.
JUPITER’S AT THE CROSSING: Rockin’ for CASA Benefit Concert with Nickel and Dimes, High Low Drifters, and The Double Dots, 5 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Professor Watson and The Urbana Pickers, 5 p.m., The Chickadee Sermon, 7 p.m. and Down River, 9 p.m., followed by an open stage and picking party (Mini-Bluegrass Fest: Volume 2), 5 p.m. to midnight.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 28
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Rockin Johnnny with Kilborn Alley, 3 p.m.; Soul on Sundays(spoken word and soul singing), 7 p.m.
ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: The Surreal Deal (summer concert series held on Wayside’s Outdoor Stage), 1 to 4 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 29
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Free N Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Live music, light appetizers, glitter tattoos and hair designs for kids, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, plus Riggs playground, board games and open space (Junior League of Champaign-Urbana’s annual Family fun Night to benefit its CU’s community projects and partners), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Community Center for the Arts faculty guitar/mando specialist Sam Payne and other musicians (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; Karaoke Tuesday, 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.;Karaoke, featuring DJ Halen, 9 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL:Queen of the Prairie raffle to support Grand Prairie Friends (Queen of Hearts game will take place every Tuesday until the Queen of Hearts ticket is drawn/tickets called at 7 p.m., $1 for one, $5 for six), 5 to 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo at Neil St. Blues, hosted by Mr. Six (win prizes), 6 to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Tom Brewer, Matt Stewart and Bob Watson. 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
IRON POST: Larry Gray Trio: 6 p.m.; Jazz jam, 10 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.; Rod Hamdallah, 9 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Ben Miller Band (Peoria Blues and Heritage Fest Pre Party), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Noah Mac Music (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST Crystal Rebone Combo, 7 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; Ticketless Traveler and special guest Erik Lund followed by Morgan Orion & The Afterburners (Ticketless Traveler Album Release Show), 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.