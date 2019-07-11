Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town:
THURSDAY, July 11
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Broad Comedy Open Mic, 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Jordan Greenlee and Jill Greenlee, 6 to 9 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Dave N Lisa (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Tito Carrillo, 7 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
THE PINK PIG, Ogden: Sapphire, 6 p.m.
PO’ BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 12
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Taco Belles (Friday Jazz Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: JMT Trio, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
HUBER’S: Fairchilds, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Erik Lund’s Jazz Friends, 5 p.m.; Lonely Trailer, 9 p.m. ; Morgan Orion, 10 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Tim Parrish and The Last Minute Band, 8 p.m. .
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Live music, 5:30 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: C-U Comedy Club presents a double headliner Patrick Garrity (NBC and CBS’ "Comedy Night School") and Luke Swanson (storyteller and seasoned comedian on stages across the country), 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 13
ALTO VINEYARDS: The Blues Deacons and The Cracked Egg (Music Among the Vines 2019 concert), 7:30 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Lou DiBello Band, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
HUBER’S: New Twang City, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Scott Frillman Combo, 6 p.m.; Kilborn Alley, 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Wednesday Writers in The Round (early evening of songs, wit, craftsmanship, fun), 3 p.m. Broken Prairie, 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, July 14
CLARK BAR: Billy Galt, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Hot Club of Urbana, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Live gospel — La Jason (to kick off Danville Appreciation Day), 2 p.m.
PIPA’S PUB: Prairie Crossroads Blues Society Blues Jam, hosted by Jack Whittle Band, 4 p.m. July 14
ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: Smoke N Whiskey (summer concert series held on Wayside’s Outdoor Stage), 1 to 4 p.m.
MONDAY, July 15
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: John Campbell Trio, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Community Center for the Arts faculty guitar/mando specialist Sam Payne and other musicians (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, July 16
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; The Piano Man (Chris Tarpley Music), 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Free bingo, 6 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Queen of the Prairie raffle to support Grand Prairie Friends (Queen of Hearts game will take place every Tuesday until the Queen of Hearts ticket is drawn/tickets called at 7 p.m., $1 for one, $5 for six), 5 to 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Church Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo at Neil St. Blues, hosted by Mr. Six (win prizes), 6 to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, July 17
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, Brandon T. Washington, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Friends, 7 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
IRON POST: ISYM Faculty, 6 p.m.; Jazz jam, 10 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, July 18
CLARK BAR: Lisa Castang and Dave Cooper, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
GOLDY’S BAR AND GRILL: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Kathy Harden and Dave Cooper (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Chris Madsen Quartet, 6 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; Big State / Scout Shannon and The Willing Deceiver, 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.