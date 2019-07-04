Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, July 4
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Kosmo, Delayney and Mingram present Spindependence 2019 (DJs, party, food, fun), 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 5
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Kosmo, Delayney and Mingram present Spindependence 2019 (DJs, party, food, fun), 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Whiskey Myers: Die Rockin Tour, with Devon Gilfillian, 8:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Jordasn Kaye and Paul Assaro, 5 p.m.; Live Thru Wednesday, 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Inland Calypso (Caribbean grooves featuring the steel drum), 5 p.m.; The Merry Travelers (soulful blues and psychedelic rock), 7 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m. (Urbana First Fridays).
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Live music, 5:30 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: C-U Comedy Club’s The Great American Comedy Bash 2019, with Clay Foley, back in town after visiting 12 states on his ”Born This Clay” tour; Josh Freeman and Larry Smith from Springfield: and Jesse Tuttle, representing C-U Comedy; plus more to be announced (“Freedom Showcase”), 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 6
CLARK BAR: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
IRON POST: Almost A Quintet, 6 p.m.; Ant Hattie, 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: John, Suzanne and the Limping Cowboy Band, 4 p.m.; Horseshoe Bender, 6 p.m.; Dennis Stroughmatt and The Honky Tonk Circus, 8 p.m.; Chachi and The Bandidos, 10 p.m. (“Honky Tonkin’ In The Free World”), 4 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, July 7CLARK BAR: Corduroy, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Lisa and Dave, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Ever More Nest (NOLA Alt-Country), 8 p.m.
ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: Ray Band (summer concert series held on Wayside’s Outdoor Stage), 1 to 4 p.m.
MONDAY, July 8
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: BOOM-JAM open stage (guitar, bass, drums and PA provided/bring the band or play with the house band), 9 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Emma Taylor, 5 p.m.; Poets at The Post, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: The Life & Times of D.H. Wrathaway, 7 p.m.; Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Community Center for the Arts faculty guitar/mando specialist Sam Payne and other musicians (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, July 9
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; The Piano Man (Chris Tarpley Music), 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Southernicity, 6:30 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Queen of the Prairie raffle to support Grand Prairie Friends (Queen of Hearts game will take place every Tuesday until the Queen of Hearts ticket is drawn/tickets called at 7 p.m., $1 for one, $5 for six), 5 to 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Jordan and Jill, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo at Neil St. Blues, hHosted by Mr. Six (win prizes), 6 to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, July 10
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, Brandon T. Washington, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Mank & Sass, 6 to 9 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
IRON POST: McNeill Quintet, 6 p.m.; Jesse Monderwell Group, 8 p.m.; Jazz jam, 10 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Jazz Happy Hour, 5 p.m.; Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.THURSDAY, July 11
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Broad Comedy Open Mic, 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Jordan Greenlee and Jill Greenlee, 6 to 9 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
GOLDY’S BAR AND GRILL: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Dave N Lisa (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Tito Carrillo, 7 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
PO’ BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.