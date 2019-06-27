Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, June 27
BAXTER’S AMERICAN GRILL: Fairly Odd Duo, 6 p.m.; Kayla Brown (Free Music Thursdays), 9 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 7-10 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Unemployed Architects, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
GOLDY’S BAR AND GRILL: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Nickel and Dimes Band (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Peter Tijerina Nonet, 7 p.m.
MONARCH BREWING COMPANY, Monticello: Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: The Rives Brothers, 5 p.m.; Avon Dale, 8 p.m. (first day of four-day Riggs-Fest 2019/Several food trucks, 3 to 10 p.m.), 3 to 10 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; Tim Easton, songwriter and troubadour from Nashville), 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, June 28
BLACKBIRD URBANA: DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
FIELDHOUSE 219, Monticello: Karaoke Night with Jason, 8:30 p.m.
HANK’S TABLE (formerly V. Picasso): The Double Dots (fun, harmony-based, acoustic pop/rock with Gloria Roubal nd David Howie), 7 p.m.
HUBER’S: Champaign Freight, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Chip Stephens Organ Trio, 5 p.m.; Johnny and The Lost Cause, 9 p.m.
LU & DENNY’S, Tolono: Wreckless Whiskey (Fun Day Parking Lot), 8 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Doty & Dexter, 6 p.m.; Caleb Cook Band, 8 p.m. (second day of four-day Riggs-Fest 2019/Several food trucks, 3 to 10 p.m.).
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Matt Stewart, Bob Watson, and Doug Schroer, 7 p.m.; and Backyard BBQ Band with featured artist of the evening Matt Stewart (evening of traditional country music, western swing, blues and more), 8 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Live music, 5:30 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: C-U Comedy Club — The Summer Stand Up Series with Stewart Huff Live! (HBO, Improv Comedy Club), 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, June 29
ALTO VINEYARDS: Kilborn Alley (Music Among the Vines 2019 concert), 7:30 p.m.
BAXTER’S AMERICAN GRILL: BackCypher Saturdays (Performances, battles, DJs, live art), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Nightcaps, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Buckcherry (Grammy-nominated hard rock band from Los Angeles) with Joyous Wolf, Burden of the Sky, 8 p.m.
HUBER’S: The Blues Deacons, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Kavi Nadu Group, 6 p.m.; Recka Sto, 9 p.m.
LU & DENNY’S, Tolono: Nickel and Dimes with guest Lucas Rund, 7 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Hot Club of Urbana, 2 p.m. Brandon Washington, 5 p.m.; Love Sign, 8 p.m. (third day of four-day Riggs-Fest 2019/Several food trucks, noon to 11 p.m., bicycle race, 1 to 6 p.m.).
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Relevator, 8 p.m.; Zecca Bom, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.ish; Fotamana (reunion tweener set), 10 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, June 30
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Soul on Sunday (spoken word and soul singing), 7 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Corduroy, 11:30 a.m.; Gavlin Stolte & Dough Abbott, 2 p.m. and Riders of the Golden Maize, 5 p.m. (last day of Riggs-Fest 2019/German brunch, 11 a.m., several food trucks, noon to 9 p.m., motorcycle show at noon, motorcycle dyno and helicopter rides at 1 p.m.), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: Lou DiBello (summer concert series held on Wayside’s Outdoor Stage), 1 to 4 p.m.
MONDAY, July 1
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Community Center for the Arts faculty guitar/mando specialist Sam Payne and other musicians (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, July 2
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; The Piano Man (Chris Tarpley Music), 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Queen of the Prairie raffle to support Grand Prairie Friends (Queen of Hearts game will take place every Tuesday until the Queen of Hearts ticket is drawn/tickets called at 7 p.m., $1 for one, $5 for six), 5 to 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, July 3
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Kosmo, Delayney and Mingram present Spindependence 2019 (DJs, party, food, fun), 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: The Boat Drunks Annual July 3rd Bash!, 8 p.m.
FIELDHOUSE 219, Monticello: Think & Drink Trivia, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Larry Gray Trio, 5 p.m.; Jazz jam, 10 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Jazz Happy Hour, 5 p.m.; Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, July 4 (Independence Day)
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Kosmo, Delayney and Mingram present Spindependence 2019 (DJs, party, food, fun), 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.