Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Jordan and Jill, 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Lisa Castang and Dave Cooper, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Beau Thomas (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: VANDOJam session with Tom Walsh, 9 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Open mic night, hosted by Courtney P (sign up early), 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Chip McNeil Quintet (Friday Jazz Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 9 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Joyce Manor, Stef Chura and Strange Ranger (Pygmalion 15), 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
IRON POST: Shawn Maxwell’s New Tomorrow joined by Matt McCullough on trumpet (CU Jazz Fest), 8:30 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hot Club of Urbana (CU Jazz Fest), 6 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 5
BLACKBIRD URBANA: X-Krush (Beer Garden Party), 9:30 p.m.
CANOPY Dirt Monkey The Primatology Tour with Jantsen and sfam, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: The Unemployed Architects fanpage, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Jordan Kay nd Carl Johnson, 6 p.m., and Inland Calypso and special guests (CU Jazz Fest), 9 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 6
CLARK BAR: Mid-October for Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Queen of Hearts Raffle to support Grand Prairie Friends, tickets sold, 1 to 2:55 p.m.; Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Jazz Brunch with Sara McDonald, including all-you-can -eat breakfast buffet, $20.
MONDAY, Oct. 7
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Free N Fun Bingo, 6 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Emily McKown and Dustin Norder (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 8
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; Karaoke Tuesday, 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, hosted by Josh Quirk, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m..
CLARK BAR: Southernicity, 6:30 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, featuring DJ Halen, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Corduroy Open Mic, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
FIELDHOUSE 219, Monticello: Think & Drink Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: jazz jam, 10 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Karaoke night, hosted by Shock Wave Entertainment,! 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Jesse Dayton (outrageous, outlaw and downright rocking country artist), 7:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Kayla Brown (Free Music Thursdays), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Keith Harden and Kathy Harden music, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Nonpoint - The Red Tape Tour (Nu metal, alternative metal, hard rock), 8 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Open mic night, hosted by Courtney P (sign up early), 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m. ; Mark Stuart and BSOJC (country, CD release party), 7:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.