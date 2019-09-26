Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
BAXTER’S AMERICAN GRILLE: Lou Dibello, 6 p.m.
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Captured! By Robots with Shazu (Pygmalion 15), 10 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Mermaid Heaven (Pygmalion 15), 8:30 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Shed Brothers, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Jason and Gibson Wills (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: UI No. 3 Jazz Big band, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Open mic night, hosted by Courtney P (sign up early), 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Stacy M. Doty and Wendy Dexter (classic rock, contemporary country, classic country, ’50s and ’60s hit songs), 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.; Mdou Moctar, 7 p.m.; and Black Pumas with The Data Waves (Pygmalion 15), 10:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
BLACKBIRD URBANA: DJ Belly (Friday Night Vibe), 8 p.m. Bleached with Retirement Party and Carly Beth (Pygmalion 15), 9:30 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: JID, Dua Saleh, IsaiahG (Pygmalion 15), 9:30 p.m.
CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
HANK’S TABLE: The Double Dots (acoustic pop/rock, 7 p.m.
HUBER’S: Big Creek Guitar Band, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Chip Stephens Organ Trio, 5 p.m.; Kilborn Alley with Ronnie Shellist (19th Anniversary Show), 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Mdou Moctar, Boogarins, 9:3- p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Live music, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
BAXTER’S AMERICAN GRILLE: Double Dots, 6 p.m.
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Cypher Saturdays (Performances, battles, DJs, live art), 9 p.m.; Jerry Paper, Tatiana Hazel, zzo (Pygmalion 15), 10 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: The New Pornographers with Lady Lamb, 6:30 p.m.; Eric Andre, 10:30 p.m. (Pygmalion 15).
CLARK BAR: The Painkillers Blues Band with Dawn Michelle Clark, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
HUBER’S: The Afterparty, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Ant Hattie, 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Dead Horses, Relevator, 10 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: C-U Comedy’s College Night, featuring some of the best comics from the University of Illinois; Kadeem Fuller, Kadeem Richardson, Ryan DeFrance, Jon Murphy, Ken Relf and Evan Armstrong, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, Sept. 29
CLARK BAR: Matt Ellis for Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Haywyre and KOAN Sound In Parallel Tour, 9 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Queen of Hearts Raffle to support Grand Prairie Friends, tickets sold, 1 to 2:55 p.m.; Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Soul on Sundays (spoken word and soul singing), 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Califone with Crumpler, Falbonauts and Rebekah Songer, 6 p.m.
ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: Shovel Head (summer concert series held on Wayside’s Outdoor Stage), 1 to 4 p.m.
MONDAY, Sept. 30
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram , 8 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Free N Fun Bingo, 6 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Iron Post Big Band, 8 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Emily McKown and Dustin Norder (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 1
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; Karaoke Tuesday, 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, hosted by Josh Quirk, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, featuring DJ Halen, 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Ranges, TwoLeggedZoo, Staghorn, 10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
FATMAN’S WAREHOUSE, Danville: Live Karaoke Band, 8:30 p.m.
IRON POST: jazz jam, 10 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Karaoke night, hosted by Shock Wave Entertainment, 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Jordan and Jill at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
HOULIHAN’S: Beau Thomas (Patio Play), 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: VANDOJam session with Tom Walsh, 9 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Open mic night, hosted by Courtney P (sign up early), 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.