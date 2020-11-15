The 2020 Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club’s Dancing With Champaign Urbana Stars virtual fundraising event was presented in a livestream format from the I Hotel on Nov. 6.
While the typical 500 people weren’t able to come together at the Refinery for an evening of fun, hundreds were able to view the event on their TV or computer.
Gala Chairperson Christie Ramshaw assembled a stellar group of eight local celebrity dancers who were paired with professional dance instructors provided by Tricia Trimble and Art in Motion Dance Studio.
Due to COVID-19, the dance performances were pre-taped for the show, which was livestreamed with local radio personality Stevie Jay as the emcee.
Celebrity dancers included Lexi Atkins, Dionne Clifton, Shelly Damore, Jennifer Liagridonis, Lauren McClure, Brit Miller, Bob Rowe and Luke Sherman. Celebrity judges included Jay Ramshaw, Jennifer Roscoe and Jeff Wampler.
The champion was chosen based on the number of votes from individuals (donation of a dollar per vote) received. The three finalists: Liagridonis, Rowe and Sherman. The winner was Rowe, who completed an energetic jive dance number with partner Emmaline Rapier.
The competition raised $251,000 to be used to support the afterschool, summer camp and teen programs provided by the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club. The club provides academic support, recreation activities and mentoring relationships for over 1,500 youth.
For information, contact Renae Cory at the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club at 217-355-5437.
More on this year’s virtual event is posted on the club’s website at dmbgc.org.