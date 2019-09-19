Ahead of the vaudeville musical “Drytown” playing tonight, Friday and Saturday at Krannert’s Studio Theatre, staff writer PAUL WOOD caught up with one of the stars — JULIE GUNN — who with husband NATHAN will host the production about a California gold-mining town that has morphed into summer theater destination.
Have you ever done dinner theater? This is definitely our first living-room show. But we have been combining our love of songs and hospitality for some time now, and this seemed a natural next step.
What’s it like working as a couple? We love working together — this is our 30th year doing so. We like to sit around and talk about stories and songs and how to move and entertain people, and often it’s hard to remember which one of us came up with which idea.
Tell us about the songs. Our show has several songs that come from that era. There will be some opportunities for the audience to sing and dance as well. Nathan’s the head singer and dancer, of course. And sort of a talk-show host.
IF YOU GO: It’s first-come, first-served seating, at tables of four. There’s a waiting list for tickets (priced from $10 to $60) to all three 7:30 p.m. shows.