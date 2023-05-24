LOS ANGELES — Gina Miles' parents received a FaceTime call from their daughter on Tuesday night.
Miles, 19, was in an elevator at Universal Studios in Hollywood just moments after winning season 23 of NBC's "The Voice."
"They were just so happy and to see their faces after is just, it was the best thing ever," Miles said today.
A Paxton native who moved to Sacramento, Calif., to live with an aunt before her junior year of high school, Miles dazzled in the finale with a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor.
That followed songs such as "All I Want" by Kodaline and "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye as part of coach Niall Horan's team.
"It is an unforgettable experience," Miles said. "Being in the room with all of (the mentors) is insane and I'm just really grateful that I got to be there and hear their feedback and that I got the opportunity to sing on such a big platform and in front of icons."
Support from Paxton has come flooding in since the finale, in which Miles bested other finalists D. Smooth, Grace West, Novias and Sorelle.
"Everyone has just been so, so supportive and sweet and excited," Miles said. "I'm excited that everybody is excited."