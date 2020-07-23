College Football Reporter/Columnist

The sun sets over Wrigley Field during Sunday’s exhibition between the Cubs and White Sox.

Comcast/xfinity and the Marquee Sports Network apparently have made a deal to add the channel, according to reports Thursday.

Marquee is the new home of the Chicago Cubs. The team opens its 60-game season at 6:10 p.m. Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Comcast/xfinity and Marquee have been in negotiations for months, but an official announcement is reportedly coming Friday.

An email sent to Comcast/xfinity asking for comment has not been answered.

