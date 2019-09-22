Apple announced its new iPhones on Sept. 10, and they became available this past Friday. Yawn. At $699, the entry-level iPhone 11 represents one of the best values Apple offers, and if they accept your older iPhone model in trade, you may pay less.
The new iPhones incorporate better cameras and some small, nifty, but not essential enhancements. Apple’s longtime philosophy of “build it and they will come” finally faces diminishing returns.
Certainly, iPhone aficionados already ordered their preferred iteration of the iPhone 11, such as the 11 Pro Max, which can cost more than $1,100. At least when you spend your life’s savings on a Rolex, it’s good for a century.
Incidentally, 5G phones were conspicuous in their absence during Apple’s iPhone introductions. That’s a rather interesting omission from the world’s prestige smartphone manufacturer. Which means, if you crave a 5G iPhone, you’ll be waiting awhile. Apple knows 5G is not ready for prime time.
Verizon announced it will begin offering fixed, home 5G internet service in select areas of the select markets where it offers 5G mobile service. Comcast easily blows away the speeds offered by Verizon’s 5G fixed wireless solution, most likely for lower prices. Perversely, 5G fixed wireless best serves rural locations that lack cable, but this is not where Verizon will deploy it. You’ll also need an outside antenna for the maximum benefits, since the millimeter wavelengths that foster the greatest speed won’t penetrate the walls of your home. Is your head spinning yet?
Buffet restaurants are not once what they once were. For a fixed price, you could order or help yourself to a vast array of food. Thus, you could binge only on the prime rib or desserts, while skipping the lima beans or sauteed liver. Cable TV contracts were the opposite; you paid a fixed price and stomached everything they gave you. You didn’t have to watch the bedbug channel, but you paid for it.
So everyone breathed a great sigh of relief when the internet began delivering only desired channels. Forget that dream. If you want to view the unique and original programming from the nine premier streaming services (Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime TV, Starz, ad-free CBS All Access, Showtime, ad-free Hulu, Netflix standard and HBO Now) it can cost almost $100 a month.
If you add the British Acorn service and a sports channel or two, it would be even more. Only Amazon offers a significant bonus with one- or two-day package delivery and some audio streaming for its Prime fee.
This cornucopia of services makes me feel like a starving peasant. Friends frequently ask me if I saw great programs they viewed on Netflix or HBO or Hulu, and I invariably reply that they’re not in my budget. Not to mention lacking the time to watch all of them. It wasn’t that many years ago that anyone who could afford a TV, regardless of economic class, could share in the conversation, watching the same TV offerings. Now, economically disadvantaged people continue viewing the major networks, but not the great subscription shows.
Netflix just purchased exclusive streaming rights for “Seinfeld,” beginning in 2021. While it was a funny show, much of the humor is past its sell-by date for a show that left the free airwaves 21 years ago. Today, “Seinfeld” probably would have initially aired on a pay channel.
Finally, AT&T and Nexstar buried the hatchet at the end of August and you once again can watch WCIA Channel 3 on DirecTV and U-verse. However, this sort of problem will continue to occur with different broadcast TV station owners and cable/satellite providers. Profit margins are slim, causing increasing conflict between broadcasters and cable/satellite companies. At the moment, AT&T’s purchase of DirecTV appears to be the worst financial decision made by AT&T as people desert DirecTV by the hundreds of thousands.