Solve the WCIA versus DirecTV/AT&T dispute in fewer than “60 minutes.” It’s so “Elementary,” you don’t need Holmes and Watson. You needn’t suffer the “Bull” from DirecTV. Buy an antenna. In case you’ve forgotten, broadcast TV is free.
Fortunately for residents of Champaign-Urbana, WCIA’s tower in Seymour, just off Illinois 10, radiates a strong signal from a short distance away. By the time you read this, WCIA and DirecTV may have settled their differences.
Many viewers receive Channel 3 (which in reality broadcasts on Channel 48) with a flimsy $30 indoor plastic cardboard antenna. If that fails because of location or building construction, spend $60 to install your own outdoor antenna or ask Good Vibes to stop by and install it for you, which costs, including antenna, about $150 to $200. That same antenna also will receive WAND, possibly WILL and again, depending on your location, most of the other area broadcast stations. My neighbor picks up all of the area channels with one of those cheap indoor antennas, while I can only pick up about half of them with a similar antenna.
As an added bonus, the picture quality of WCIA and other local stations probably will be superior to what you see from satellite, since over-the-air broadcasts are uncompressed, unlike from satellite. The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. In this case that’s a score or so of miles verses about 46,000 miles via satellite.
If antennas intimidate you, CBS offers its All Access internet streaming to your TV, smartphone and tablet for $6 a month with commercials or $10 a month commercial-free. The advantage of this on-demand subscription is you can watch your favorites anytime, including faves from the past and new shows that are exclusive to All Access.
Should DirecTV, Dish or Comcast go to war with your favorite free TV network, antennas work for all of them. If you prefer a single internet streaming source, Hulu + Live TV includes ABC, CBS, Fox and a little NBC content, plus 60 other channels and original content for $45 a month. In other words, Hulu replaces satellite. It also offers premium channels such as HBO and Showtime as add-ons. Among internet streaming services, Hulu + Live TV is one of the priciest, and some critics question whether it is a good value.
As a followup to the Bose Frames review, I’ve been using Frames daily. The sound quality and ease of use continue to greatly impress me. They beat any earbuds I’ve ever used. The frustration occurs because you cannot adjust the pressure or wrap of the earpieces. The rigid, slippery plastic nose piece slides off your noise when perspiring. The Frames would be one of the coolest products on the market if Bose offered some way to custom fit them, even if you had to pay an optical shop to make those adjustments.
Last December, I bought the Amazon version of the LG V35 ThinQ smartphone, because Amazon offered a sizable discount. It arrived with the Android 8 operating system, even though Android 9 had arrived three months earlier. It’s generally taken for granted that all Android phones will receive at least one operating system upgrade.
Seven months later, it has not even been upgraded to 8.1, let alone 9. When I contacted LG, its chat agent told me that this was Google’s problem, not LG’s. That is an unvarnished lie. Unless you purchase a locked phone from a service provider such as AT&T or Verizon, it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to upgrade the operating system. Unlike Apple iPhones, which are a closed system, all Android phones are different and therefore require slightly modified versions of the operating system. Perhaps the problem lies with Amazon, since it supplied a custom Android operating system for this LG phone. The only option remains the very risky procedure of forcing the updated operating system into the phone.