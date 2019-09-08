Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Regular readers know of my infatuation with the Bose Frames Alto audio sunglasses. These sunglasses, about the size of normal shades, incorporate amazing micro speakers embedded in the temple pieces that connect with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. As might recall, the frames kept sliding down my nose and wouldn’t stay put, their major flaw. Bose opted for a slippery, non-adjustable nose piece.
Amazon offers a pair of low-cost solutions. The AM Landen 1.8-millimeter, non-slip silicone nose pads for $6.39 wrap onto the nose piece and stick to it, eliminating the slipperiness of the nose piece.
Then I added the $5.98 GMS anti-slip ear hooks that slide onto the temple pieces of the frames, staying far enough back as not to interfere with the sound. These small, ultra-light, flexible silicone “apostrophes” rest between the top of your ear and your scalp, thus preventing the temple pieces from slipping.
For the $199 cost of the frames, Bose could at least include one of these with the frames; since I’m sure they cost only pennies. Amazon insists you buy multiple pieces for the above prices, which also work on normal glasses to reduce or eliminate slipping.
If you continue hanging onto a PC with Windows 7 and think you missed your chance for a free upgrade to Windows 10, think again. Windows 7 may be the best operating system Microsoft ever developed, making it hard to relinquish. However, as of January, Microsoft will cease providing security patches for Windows 7. In other words, your back is against the wall.
The Microsoft website declares that the free upgrades to Windows 10 ended two years ago, and even the upgrades based upon requiring Windows accessibility features ended awhile back. Various internet sites claim that the free upgrades remain available. So I gave it a try on one of my many PCs. This one had not been updated since 2012, since it was never connected to the internet. First, I downloaded and successfully installed all of the Windows 7 updates between then and now.
Then I went to the Microsoft Windows 10 download site to download the Windows 10 installer, which I directed to install Windows 10 on that PC.
About an hour later, I had a fully working Windows 10 PC. Since the PC had a legal, paid Windows 7 license, Windows 10 installed, without asking for, the license code (which I could have entered because it’s pasted to the back of the PC).
So, now I have a free, fully legal, licensed and activated Windows 10 PC. Even better, when you upgrade from Windows 7, you can choose to keep your existing software and settings. Still better, it still looks like Windows 7. You can change it to look like Windows 10, but that’s your call. There will be a dozen or so Windows 10 settings you may wish to change, including using the privacy settings to opt out of Microsoft spying on you. Windows 10 also installs a certain number of unwanted and unnecessary apps that you can remove or at least make disappear from view.
A reader in St. Joseph asked if some of the inexpensive indoor antennas we’ve mentioned over the years are a scam. They are not a scam, but their effectiveness depends upon where you live, the construction of your home and the area terrain.
I stuck one on the wall of my second-floor office in northwest Champaign County and pick up most, but not all, of the local stations. Moving it around by just a few feet makes a big difference in its performance. It is not as effective on the first floor or in the basement. For our St. Joseph reader, it easily would pick up WICD (15) and WCCU (27), but probably not WAND (17).