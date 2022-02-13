If for whatever reason this year’s Oscar nominees don’t especially excite you, you might try revisiting a classic, the first film to win the top five Academy Awards, Frank Capra’s 1934 “It Happened One Night,” presented by The News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 and 7 p.m.
When pampered but rebellious heiress Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) marries a feckless playboy out of boredom, her father (Walter Connelly) confines her to the family yacht docked in Miami. But she jumps ship and attempts to make her way back to New York and her new husband. Taking a bus to elude detectives sent after her, she encounters recently fired reporter Peter Warne (Clark Gable).
Recognizing Ellie, Peter seizes the opportunity to get his job back, helping her in return for an exclusive on her story. Amidst all their adventures on the road, an attraction develops, which gives Ellie second thoughts about her marriage and Peter a new tolerance for at least one spoiled rich girl.
Director Capra came across Samuel Hopkins Adams’ 1933 short story “Night Bus” in “Cosmopolitan” magazine and had his studio, Columbia, buy the rights. That was maybe the only easy thing about the making of the film.
Studio boss Harry Cohn’s advisers argued against making it because a couple of other films featuring bus rides had recently failed at the box office. Eventually, though, Capra manipulated Cohn into OK’ing the project.
Once Capra and his writing partner, Robert Riskin, wrote the screenplay, though, they could not get any actors to sign on. Myrna Loy, Margaret Sullavan, Miriam Hopkins and Constance Bennett all turned them down, as did Robert Montgomery. Nobody wanted to do a bus movie. Finally, Capra’s friend, writer/producer Myles Connolly, a former reporter himself, suggested some changes, which made Ellie more sympathetic and turned Warne from a Greenwich Village painter with whom audiences were unlikely to sympathize into a wise-cracking reporter.
Gable came to the project unwillingly, nor was he Capra’s choice. Gable had recently achieved genuine star status at MGM in “Red Dust,” but when he asked for more money, MGM studio head Louis B. Mayer punished him by loaning him out to the low-rent Columbia. For his first meeting with Capra, he showed up drunk and hostile. Usually cast in dramatic, tough guy roles, often as a villain, he’d never played this sort of comic role before. And his work schedule at the time was mind-boggling: In 1931, he appeared in a dozen films (though mostly minor roles); in 1932, four; in 1933, four; and in 1934, five.
Colbert also wanted nothing to do with the project. She was hoping to get away from Hollywood for a vacation after doing the title role in Cecil B. DeMille’s “Cleopatra” and carried a grudge against Capra, blaming his direction for her 1927 film debut, “For the Love of Mike,” being a flop. But the offer of twice her normal pay for the project and a guarantee that filming would be finished in just four weeks won her over.
During production, Colbert threw tantrums and was generally less than cooperative. She refused to show her legs in the famous hitchhiking scene until Capra brought in a chorus girl to do the skirt hike. That changed her mind and provided the film with one of its iconic shots. She also refused to do any on-camera disrobing for the motel scene. But Gable watching her lingerie being slung across the top of the impromptu “Walls of Jericho” curtain separating their beds turned out much funnier and sexier.
Capra had to shoot on the fly to meet the four-week deadline. There are very few studio sets in the film, and some scenes, such as the sing-along on the bus, were improvised.
With little studio promotion and initially indifferent reviews, the film got off to a slow box office start, but then those who saw it came back to see it again and brought their friends. It turned into a huge hit and broke records for theatrical runs.
“It Happened One Night” became the first film ever to win all the major Oscar categories: Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and Writing (Adaptation). Its sweep of the top awards was unrivaled until “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” repeated the feat in 1975.
Colbert appeared in three Oscar-nominated films that year: “Cleopatra,” “Imitation of Life” and “It Happened One Night.” (No wonder she wanted a vacation!) After Capra’s film wrapped, she told friends it was the worst film she had ever done. Eager to leave for another vacation, she had to be hustled from the train station to the ceremony to receive her award.
“It Happened One Night” established screwball comedy as the dominant Hollywood comedy genre for at least the next decade (essentially a farcical battle of the sexes with a wacky heroine and a hero whose masculinity is challenged in various ways).
The film’s success and Gable’s Oscar tripled his salary at MGM. And elements of his performance (his wise cracks, posture while hitchhiking and gnawing raw carrots) found their way into the character of another Hollywood star — Bugs Bunny.
Note: I will be on hand to discuss the film after the 7 p.m. screening.