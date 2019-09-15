In recent years, viewers have been getting excited — both positively and negatively — over the prospects of familiar characters getting makeovers in terms of their gender or race.
In 2017, the long-running BBC science-fiction series “Dr. Who” aroused both fan expectations and ire when it announced that its title character, an extra-terrestrial who periodically regenerates a new body after A life-threatening injury, would become for the first time a woman (played by Jodie Whittaker).
The Marvel Cinematic Universe this year presented a female version of its Captain Marvel, a character, or at least a character name, originally conceived as male. In the original comic books, however, that original alien character died, and Carol Danvers eventually assumed that title and accompanying superpowers, so Marvel didn’t really change anything by basing their film character on its Danvers version (“Danversion”?). Much of the fan controversy focused on the casting of Brie Larson, who was not thought to be a good fit for a superhero film.
The MCU followed that up with the announcement that the next Thor solo film — “Thor: Love and Thunder” — would have Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s girlfriend in the first two solo films, become Thor. That happened five years ago in the comic books and would take way too long to explain here. Suffice it to say, though, that male Thor was still around but using only his surname, Odinsson.
Last year’s animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” brought together versions of Spider-Man from alternate universes, including a version of one of Spider-Man’s girlfriends, an Afro-Latino teen, a Japanese girl and her spider robot, and a talking pig.
And after years of talk about the possibility of Idris Elba being the next James Bond, it looks as though the Bond film producers will cast a woman as the new 007 while keeping Daniel Craig as James Bond.
These, however, are not the first times that filmmakers or television producers have altered the race or the sex of popular fictional characters, but previously relatively little if any fan fuss ensued. That may perhaps owe to the fact that the most notable examples of such race- and gender-bending did not involve traditional heroes — or heroes at all.
The previous Doctor in “Dr. Who,” for example, once again faced his oldest nemesis, The Master, who like The Doctor was a Time Lord and so could regenerate his body. Only this time, The Master had become The Mistress, or Missy, for short.
The most variations in casting, though, have occurred in the movies based on the crime novels of Donald E. Westlake (1933-2008). The Mystery Writers of America have awarded Westlake their Edgar Allan Poe Awards in three different categories (novel, short story, and screenplay), and named him a Grand Master — their highest honor — in 1993.
Westlake wrote under at least 18 different names, but under his own name and the pseudonym Richard Stark, he created two particularly memorable characters — John Dortmunder and Parker, respectively. Both are professional thieves, but in each of their novels, usually something either goes wrong with their detailed plans (typically Dortmunder’s) or else someone they work with betrays them (Parker’s fate).
The Dortmunder stories are comic, while the Parker narratives are as hard-boiled as they come. Dortmunder is a sad sack who worries when his heists go as planned because he knows that means something is about to go wrong. Parker is ruthless; he doesn’t like the idea of killing people, but he won’t hesitate to kill anyone who interferes with his jobs, before, during or after. Still, other criminals keep making the mistake of thinking they can get away with double-crossing him — which is bad for them but good for readers.
Ironically, the first time, 1966, a Parker story reached the screen, it involved behind the camera chicanery and subsequent court proceedings. Jean-Luc Godard’s last film starring his muse of the 1960s, Anna Karina, “Made in U.S.A.” adapted Stark’s novel “The Jugger” without paying Stark/Westlake for the rights. Karina played the Parker character but as leftist journalist Paula Nelson, and the focus turned to politics rather than outright thievery.
Consequently, Westlake prevented Godard’s film from being shown in this country while he (Westlake) was alive.
The following year, the most critically regarded Parker adaptation was made — John Boorman’s “Point Blank” starring Lee Marvin as “Walker.” Based on Stark’s first Parker novel, “The Hunter,” it set Parker off on a mission to recover money owed him after his partner and his wife had betrayed him and tried to kill him. (Only one Parker film actually uses the name “Parker” for the character).
The year 1967 also saw another French film “Mise a Sac” directed by Alain Cavalier (this time Parker is “Georges”) adapted from the novel, “The Score.” The film apparently reached British TV as “Pillaged,” but I can find no sign at all of any sort of U.S. release, so perhaps there was a similar problem with it or perhaps the Godard case made U.S. distribution of other French adaptations of Westlake’s works problematic.
In 1968, in “The Split” (based on “The Seventh”), Parker became McClain, played by Jim Brown, football legend and blaxploitation icon. In 1973, Robert Duval played “Macklin” in “The Outfit,” with some elements of the Parker role (mainly athletic) parceled out to a character from other Stark novels who did not actually appear in this one, played by Joe Don Baker.
In the early 1980s, British filmmakers thought they had a potential international blockbuster when they put together “Slayground” with Peter Coyote in the lead role — as “Stone.” It was one of his first leading roles in a film, and he remembers not getting very good direction. The filmmakers also changed the story radically, having Stone flee to England from a relentless hitman. About the only element they preserved from Stark’s novel was the amusement park setting, and even then, they used it differently.
In 1999, Mel Gibson starred in “Payback,” another adaptation of “The Hunter,” as “Porter.” Boorman’s had a lot of people die as the Parker character worked his way through a crime syndicate looking for his money, but virtually none of them were killed directly by the protagonist. Some critics even speculated that the character Marvin played was actually a ghost. In the Mel Gibson version, his character takes a very active role in the elimination of syndicate members, but there’s actually some humor to it as well, provided by Gibson and an uncredited James Coburn.
Finally, Parker got to use his print name in Taylor Hackford’s 2013 “Parker,” based on Stark’s “Flashfire” and starring Jason Statham. Though Marvin was great in Boorman’s film, Statham probably comes closest to embodying Westlake’s own conception of Parker, whom he said he had envisioned as looking something like Jack Palance.