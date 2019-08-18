With “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” coming in December to conclude the final trilogy in the saga, what better way to whet your appetite than to watch where it all began — on the big screen?
And you can do that in the theater where it first showed in Champaign-Urbana when The News-Gazette Film Series presents “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope” at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
But please note: If you are planning on attending, it would be prudent to get your tickets early because the distributor has atypically set a limit on the number of tickets the Virginia can sell (less than its seating capacity).
In the 42 years since the original film’s initial release, the "Star Wars" franchise has worked its way into most aspects of American life. The story of the Skywalker family and its involvement with the Force and the governance of a galaxy long ago and far away has been told and elaborated in movies, television films and series, radio plays, novels, comic books, video games, and theme park rides, as well as on stage (at Walt Disney World). "Star Wars" images appear on school supplies, lunchboxes, clothing, bedding and of course posters.
Each movie generates a whole new spate of action figures and other toys. I would feel completely safe wagering that more Americans could correctly identify a picture of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia or Yoda than, say, Vice President Mike Pence or anyone on the Supreme Court.
Along with “Jaws” (1975), “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope” (or, as we called it at the time, “Star Wars”) is generally credited with establishing the Hollywood tradition of summer tentpole blockbusters (“tentpole” because it supports a lot of ancillary merchandise — and also supports its studio when the rest of its offerings may not prove so profitable) and turning the industry away from more serious fare.
The "Star Wars" franchise also solidified the notion of the prequel in the entertainment industry. The term “prequel” was apparently first used in relation to a film in 1979 for “Butch and Sundance: The Early Years,” which looked at younger versions of the characters in 1969’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) was set the year before the action in “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), and LucasFilm Ltd. tried to generate publicity based on it’s being a prequel, but most viewers just took it as another Indiana Jones adventure and didn’t try to sort out the implied history between the two films.
It was only with the second "Star Wars" trilogy, which told the story leading up to the events in the original trilogy, that “prequel” became a familiar term in Hollywood (and a new way to generate revenues for studios: tell ’em the story that leads up to the story they already saw and liked — but usually with less expensive actors).
Since Disney bought LucasFilms and the "Star Wars" franchise, it has continued to expand and feed into Disney’s own growth plans. Three series, including one starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, are in the planning stage for the imminent Disney streaming platform.
More "Star Wars" anthology films filling in background details of the three trilogies (like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story”) will go into production for theatrical release following a hiatus after this third trilogy ends.
Politics on a galactic scale lies at the heart of the films. “Evil oppressive empire versus freedom-loving rebels” defines the parameters for all the conflicts, but what exactly all this means for individuals or even individual planets seldom gets much attention.
Back in real life politics in the 1980s, the Reagan administration sought to implement a missile defense system to protect America from nuclear attacks using ground- and space-based missiles, lasers and particle beam weapons — the Strategic Defense Initiative. Ted Kennedy helped unite opposition to this incredibly expensive proposition by dubbing it “Star Wars.”
The “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope” re-release promises to be a dazzling new remaster. The film has already gone through a series of re-releases in previous decades with George Lucas tinkering with some story elements (a shoot-out where Han Solo originally shot first but then did not in subsequent versions) and with the special effects as progressively improving CGI made more believable aliens and machines possible (and with the titles as well, recategorizing them as “episodes”).
The success of this re-release will probably herald similar revivals of the other films in this and the other trilogies. Fans will definitely want to see this for the quality of the images and sound in this new rendition, but also because of matters of canonicity.
With so many films, novels, comic books and video games dealing with the same characters in this fictional universe, variations and even contradictions have arisen in the fictional history of this galactic conflict. Fan arguments about what is canon to the series (what is real fictional history as opposed to dubious or fictitious fictional history) are heated and rival the arguments in academia about who really wrote Shakespeare or what “Finnegan’s Wake” really means.
Since Disney has taken over the franchise, though, they have declared everything apart from the films “non-canon.” All those books and what-not are now officially “Star Wars Legends”! So if you want to know what’s really going on in that galaxy long ago and far away, you have to see the films.
Note: There will not be a post-show talk for this film. I will be attending the Chicago Women’s Funny Fest, where my daughter, Hannah, will be performing.