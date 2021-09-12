Roger & Me: An all-star salute to Roger Ebert, Part 2
Local film fans will have to wait until April 2022 to catch the now thrice-pandemic-delayed 22nd edition of Ebertfest.
But to help tide you over between now and then, we reached out to A-list Hollywood directors, actors and screenwriters in search of memories of Urbana’s favorite son — late Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Roger Ebert.
DAVID ANSPAUGH
First feature film he directed — 1986’s ‘Hoosiers’ — is considered by many to be the best sports movie ever made
EBERT WROTE: “In the way it combines sports with human nature, it reminded me of another wonderful Indiana sports movie, ‘Breaking Away.’ It’s a movie that is all heart.”
ANSPAUGH SAYS: “These guys were the first national critics on TV to review ‘Hoosiers.’ In response to (Gene) Siskel’s thumbs down, Mr. Ebert responded with an enthusiastic thumbs up and, ‘I used to be a sportswriter when I was in high school, and quite honestly I thought this movie was as much fun as going to a high school basketball game. And that’s praise.’
“Siskel responded that he grew up in Indiana, and that a story like that could never happen, and knowing that Siskel was ignorant of the fact that the film was based on a true story, he asked Siskel, ‘Did you ever play basketball?’
“Siskel’s response: ‘No. I thought that my special knowledge was why I was on this show.” Ebert: ‘Special knowledge of movies, not Indiana basketball.’ Mike drop.”
JUDD APATOW
Ebert gave two comedic classics he directed — ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ and ‘Funny People’ — three-and-a-half stars
“When I was a young comedian, I opened for Jim Carrey at the Improv in Chicago and Roger Ebert was in the audience.
“The emcee asked him if he would sign an autograph to his friend and inscribe it: ‘Your screenplay sucks.’
“Roger laughed and gleefully did it. I remember noticing that he was so happy and the king of the city.”
KATHLEEN QUINLAN
Ebert praised her role as an astronaut’s wife in his four-star review of ‘Apollo 13’
“In the days when an actor flew from city to city to publicize a movie, I met Mr. Ebert in Chicago for lunch. He was so nice and so knowledgeable about film. I saw him for lunch again when I was in Chicago the next time just because he was so interesting to talk to.
“I also remember running into him at the Venice Film Festival during ‘Apollo 13.’ We kind of lit up when we saw each other, like old friends. Such a class act.
“I just read, 42 years later, one of Mr. Ebert’s reviews of me in ‘I Never Promised You a Rose Garden’ — ‘Her performance always finds the correct and convincing human note.’ What a gift to a young, fledgling actor.
“What impressed me about Roger Ebert was not only his profound knowledge of filmmaking and storytelling but his ability to see the orchestration of an actor’s performance.”
RON SHELTON
Ebert was a fan of all the films he directed — ‘Bull Durham,’ ‘Tin Cup,’ ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ — except for one
“I was in Chicago and he wanted to have dinner to discuss my movie ‘Cobb,’ which was about to open. He had a million questions and seemed deeply engaged — I’d never had a major critic ask for dinner.
“The evening went great. Then he gave me a thumbs down. It was the only thumbs down he ever gave me. It must have been something he ate.
“I also made a big movie with Harrison Ford called ‘Hollywood Homicide.’ Roger gave it a great review and when the movie didn’t open, he reviewed it again two weeks later and told everyone to please go see it. I’d never had that happen to me, either.”
JOE PESCI
‘One of the two or three best character actors in American movies,’ Ebert wrote in 1992, two years after ‘Goodfellas’
“Roger always did fine by me. Even in films where I didn’t like what I did, he always found something nice to say. RIP, Roger”.
GARY SINISE
Lt. Dan from 1995’s Oscar Best Picture winner, ‘Forrest Gump’
“I remember how happy I was to get a good review from Roger and Gene on the ‘Siskel & Ebert At The Movies’ show in 1992 for ‘Of Mice and Men.’
“Roger loved the movie and years later, at a special screening of the film in Palm Springs to raise money for Steppenwolf Theatre, I had the great pleasure to be interviewed by Roger on stage after the screening.
“He loved the movie even more seeing it again and I remember feeling great about that.”
KATHLEEN TURNER
Ebert was a fan since her big-screen debut — as Matty Walker in 1981’s ‘Body Heat’
“I admired Ebert for how he handled his cancer and generally the good nature of his reviews — never seemingly with an ax to grind.”
TAYLOR HACKFORD
2004’s Ray Charles biopic earned him an Oscar Best Director nomination, as well as a four-star review from Ebert
“This is my favorite Ebert quote from his four-star review of one of my films: ‘I expected ‘Chuck Berry: Hail Hail Rock & Roll’ to be a great concert film, and it is. What I did not expect was that it would also be a tantalizing mystery, a study of Chuck Berry that makes him seem as shrouded and enigmatic as Charles Foster Kane.’
“Most critics reviewed my film as a good-time rollick through Chuck Berry’s greatest hits.
“Roger saw my true intent: To paint a dark portrait of America’s rock-and-roll Shakespeare."
GINA GERSHON
2019 Ebertfest guest co-starred in 1996’s four-star ‘Bound’
"Roger was always very supportive of me. He was extremely vocal in his appreciation of ‘Bound,’ which barely had a release, and his review really helped push the film forward and encouraged people to see it.
“His enthusiasm for me as a young actress was invaluable. I’m forever grateful."
ANDY GARCIA
Ebert — and members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences— loved him as Vincent Corleone in ‘The Godfather III’
“Roger will always be a stalwart for the intelligent understanding of the art of film, actors and filmmakers. His insight to the work, whether you agree or not, was always laced with the love and respect for it.
“Never mean-spirited, always with the love and care that the process deserves.
“His knowledge of film history was unparalleled and much appreciated.”