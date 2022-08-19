Savoy fire chief opening: $75,000 to $100,000 pay, living in village 'preferred but not required'
Jeff D'Alessio
Editor
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
SAVOY — Wanted: One “dedicated, highly collaborative and passionate leader” to become Savoy’s first full-time fire chief, leading a fire department with four engines, an annual budget of approximately $602,000 and a staff of about 30.
That’s straight out of the job description the village published this week, days after Savoy trustees signed off on making fire chief a full-time, salaried, exempt position.
Other nuggets of note:
— The position will pay $75,000 to $100,000, depending on qualifications, plus a “competitive benefits package.”
— This is no job for a loafer. From the physical demands section: “While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is frequently required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to touch, handle or feel; speak and hear; read and write; use keyboard; climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; reach with hands and arms; ascend and descend stairs, ladders, ramps and scaffolding.
"The employee must be able to maintain body equilibrium to prevent falling when walking, standing, crouching or running on narrow, slippery or erratically moving surfaces. They will need to move about on hands and knees; bend body downward and forward, requiring full use of the lower extremities and back muscles; use color, texture, sound, shape and odor perception; push, pull and/or lift over 100 pounds.”
— Living in the village of Savoy is “preferred but not required.”
— Also preferred: a master’s degree in fire administration, fire science, public administration, emergency management or a related field and 10 or more years of “progressively responsible” leadership experience in a public, private or federal fire department of similar or larger size.
— Minimum requirements include an associate degree in fire science or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, five years of relevant experience and the ability to respond to calls for service within 15 minutes of initial dispatch.
Savoy fire chief opening: $75,000 to $100,000 pay, living in village 'preferred but not required'
