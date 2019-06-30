Sherry Thomas’ newest “Lady Sherlock” book, “The Hollow of Fear,” is a great addition to the series.
Charlotte Holmes, pretending to have a brother named Sherlock, assists the police and people who hire Sherlock in solving mysteries and crimes.
Lord Ingram, a long-time personal friend, knows the truth, as does Inspector Treadle of Scotland Yard.
Assisted by Mrs. Watson, her benefactress, Charlotte has put kinks in the machine works of Moriarty’s attempts to steal secrets of the crown. Now, she must help her friend, Lord Ingram, avoid the gallows. Lord Ingram works for the crown in the shadows, protecting the interests of the queen and country.
In the last book, we discovered that Lord Ingram’s wife was working for Moriarty and stealing secrets that Lord Ingram possessed.
No one knows what Charlotte and Lord Ingram know; Lady Ingram is a traitor and cannot be trusted.
It is summertime, and all the nobility have fled London’s climate to the countryside, where house parties abound in the fresh air.
It is rumored that Lady Ingram is convalescing in Switzerland due to her back problems. She left in the middle of her birthday party the month before and has not been seen since.
Charlotte and Mrs. Watson have rented a small cottage near Mrs. Newell’s house to be near for Charlotte’s sister Olivia, who is spending time with their distant relative.
Mrs. Newell’s cistern at the top of the house breaks and floods the house. Lord Ingram opens his home, a nearby estate, to the displaced guests, as that is the courteous thing to do.
The morning after the guests are settled in his home, Lady Ingram’s dead body is discovered in the ice house. The situation is dire; did Lord Ingram kill his wife?
Chief Inspector Fowler and Inspector Treadles arrive to take charge of the murder investigation. Fowler has his sights set upon Lord Ingram and won’t be dissuaded that the lord committed murder so that he could be free of Lady Ingram to marry Charlotte Holmes, a fallen woman.
It doesn’t help that two society gossips have learned of Ingram and Holmes meeting in a tea shop a few months back. Speculation is rampant that Lord Ingram wants to “save” Charlotte’s reputation and marry her.
Charlotte shows up at Ingram’s estate as Sherrinford Holmes, Sherlock’s brother and Ingram’s friend. Sherrinford injects himself into the investigation to make sure that justice is served.
Treadles, a friend of Lord Ingram’s, realizes almost immediately that it is Charlotte in disguise, but no one else is the wiser. How will Charlotte save Lord Ingram from the hangman’s noose and see that justice is done?
I love this reinventing of the Holmes stories with Sherlock really being a woman. Thomas is very creative and realistically displays how women were treated in society of that time. It is amusing but a seriously good mystery at the same time.