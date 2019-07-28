Patricia Briggs’ Mercy Thompson series is one of my favorites to read. I so look forward to reading the book when each one comes out.
Mercy Thompson is a coyote shapeshifter, not a werewolf. The series is set in a world where werewolves, vampires, ghosts, witches and fae live among humans.
Mercy was raised by Bran, head of all werewolves in North America. “Storm Cursed” is the 11th book in the series.
Mercy is married to Adam, head of the werewolf pack in the Seattle tri-cities area. She is a first-rate mechanic who loves tinkering on old Volkswagen vehicles and rebuilding them.
One of her best friends in Stefan, a vampire who drives a VW van detailed to look like the Mystery Machine from the “Scooby-Doo” cartoons.
The last several books have detailed how Bran brought the werewolves out of the shadows to be recognized legally by the United States and not hunted as monsters. The other supernatural species are not as willing to do so, but the government knows they are out there. The fae have been “out” for years. They live on a reservation outside of the tri-cities. It’s a place that is dangerous for normal humans, unless you have been invited.
Due to some events from previous books, the fae and the U.S. government are sitting down to treaty talks, similar to the talks the government had with the werewolves. Someone does not want this to happen.
The very beginning of the book, Mercy is called in with members of her pack to deal with a herd of miniature goat zombies that are roaming a neighborhood.
When Mercy goes to deal with it, she finds out that some woman had approached the boy who owned the goats and tried to get him to come with her. Mercy believes the woman attacked the goats since the boy was able to resist her coaxing.
I want to warn the readers right now if you don’t like reading about magic, witches, zombies, vampires and werewolves, don’t read this book.
The bad guys in these books are definitely bad guys and they do terrible things to innocent people and animals. Mercy and her pack are definitely the good guys.
At the end of the day, Mercy has vowed to protect the community in which she lives. Unfortunately, bad guys keep trying to push the limits and see if they can beat her.
I love Briggs’ characters, especially Mercy, Adam, Jessie, Zee, Tad and the pack members. Briggs makes them believable as people who want to do the right thing, even if sometimes it doesn’t always happen the way they think it will.