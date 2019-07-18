The Screening Room | 'Crawl' a B-movie delight
After watching the trailer for Alejandro Aja’s “Crawl,” I realized it was the movie I had been for waiting all summer.
I never thought I would suffer from superhero film fatigue, but that certainly has set in, and what with all of the lackluster sequels and reboots I’ve been subjected to, this summer movie season has been one to endure, not enjoy. So maybe it’s not really a surprise that a good, old-fashioned B-movie monster flick would seem to be the antidote for the roster of familiar, uninspired fare I’ve had to watch.
That “Crawl” was not screened for critics was obviously a bad sign. Still, I held out hope that it would be a passable entertainment, and with an 87-minute runtime, it was already halfway toward a good review. With a sufficiently large tub of popcorn in hand (this is a popcorn movie if there ever was one), I settled in to see if Aja could deliver the proper number of effective alligator-munching-on-people moments.
Fifteen minutes in, it became obvious that a good time would be had, as Aja’s intent isn’t so much to frighten as it is to see just how long he could ride the film’s premise before the wheels come off. Surprisingly, it’s much farther than you’d expect.
The plot is simplicity itself — a Category 5 hurricane is raging over central Florida, and University of Florida swimmer Haley (Kaya Scodelario) is driving straight into the storm to check on her father (Barry Pepper), who isn’t answering his phone. She finds out why soon enough when she discovers him injured in the cellar of the family home, having suffered a large bite from an alligator. As the rains continue to fall and the waters rise, father and daughter realize there’s more than one hungry predator on the prowl and their options for escape are becoming increasingly limited.
While this has all the earmarks of being a check-your-brain-at-the-door movie, the script by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen is far more plausible and logical than you’d expect. To be sure, you have to accept the notion that Haley is able to outswim a gator or two, and these beasts certainly don’t seem as lethal as your standard movie shark. The wounds inflicted on father and daughter aren’t nearly as fatal as you’d expect.
That being said, what with most of the film taking place in the confined space of the house’s basement, Aja executes one effective jump scare after another, the gators appearing just around a corner or upon a pile of refuse in the dark, the filmmaker’s camera at water level to accentuate the terror. A scene involving Haley going toe-to-toe with two of the hungry reptiles is particularly inspired, as is a moment when she finds herself cornered in a bathroom, a set of snapping jaws far too close for comfort.
Dimwitted looters and a couple of unfortunate police officers provide ample fodder for the ravenous monsters, their respective deaths handled in such a way as to elicit the sort of thrills that have the viewer giggling in anticipation, watching through their fingers, eager to see the carnage that’s never too graphic.
This may seem like a rather gruesome endorsement, yet the intent of the film is deliver fun scares — not those of the traumatizing variety. That Bill Haley’s “See You Later, Alligator” plays over the end credits tells you all you need you know about the intent of “Crawl” and how it should be taken.
Also new in theaters
‘Last Black Man in San Francisco’ a powerful, timely tale (★★★ out of four). A sense of displacement and alienation hangs over Joe Talbot’s film, a bracing, beautiful, heartfelt tale that follows the efforts of two young African American men to find and feel at home in the place of their birth, the titular West Coast city.
They are Jimmie Fails, an actor in effect playing himself, who’s suffering from an acute case of Peter Pan syndrome, and Montgomery (Jonathan Majors), who lives with his grandfather (Danny Glover). They’ve taken it upon themselves to rehab an old Victorian house in the Filmore district. Problem is, they don’t own the house, and the owners periodically chase them off whenever they happen to be painting or fixing things up.
When one of the residents of the home moves out, Jimmie and Montgomery move in, the first step toward them taking a sort of physical sense of ownership. Jimmie is driven by his belief that his grandfather built the house and his longing to reclaim a bit of family history and pride by living there.
There’s a touch of Frank Capra humanism at play here, what with the improbable pipe dream that propels the protagonist and the underlying sense of culturalism that permeates the movie. This, combined with the modern themes of trying to establish a sense of tradition and continuity within a family and community, make this a particularly timely and poignant story.
Talbot, who also wrote the screenplay, wisely constructs the film in such a way that despite its serous subject matter, it never becomes overly dramatic or maudlin, injecting genuine humor along the way to give the affair a balance between tones that makes it easy to get swept away in the narrative.
The movie benefits greatly from the work of Falls and Majors, two young actors that have that natural sense of charisma and chemistry that can’t be taught. It’s a joy to watch them interact throughout as they convincingly create the illusion that their friendship is genuine and has endured highs and lows and that they understand each other without speaking. Their heart provides the emotional foundation to the story and helps us overlook some of the film’s few contrivances.
“Last Man” couldn’t be more timely, as it and last year’s criminally overlooked “Blindspotting” examine the vagaries of gentrification and the damage it does, not simply to community but also to the self-esteem and heritage of those subjected to it.
