The Screening Room | 'Downton Abbey' film a delight for series' fans
In the interest of full disclosure, I should say that I have never seen a single episode of the hit PBS series “Downton Abbey.”
I know that everyone loves Maggie Smith because her character cracks wise and that Shirley MacLaine was on the show a couple of times, but beyond that, I’m clueless. To add insult to injury, I go out of my way to refer to the show as “Downtown Abbey” just to bug the faithful fans I know. Yeah, I’m that guy.
Obviously, Focus Features realized that viewers like me would be dragged to this movie or stumble in unwittingly, as they provide a quick, 5-minute summation of the entire series before the film rolls. While this is well-intended, it did not help at all, as it moved so quickly that it just served to confuse me. Car chases from the “Fast and Furious” franchise move slower than this summary.
So, I am surely the wrong guy to be reviewing the big-screen continuation of Julian Fellowes’ sensation, but you’re stuck with me. However, perhaps this is a blessing in disguise. Maybe my perspective of ignorance will unveil a new viewpoint to the show that could benefit the faithful viewer.
The film starts with a very quick re-introduction of all the key players, who are soon thrown into a tizzy, as they’ve been informed that the king and queen of England will, in a couple of weeks, be spending the night at Downton Abbey. While Lord Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), and his wife, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), are honored and a bit set back by this out-of-the-blue circumstance, they know the brunt of pulling this off falls to their staff, as well as their daughter, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), who’s the one who really runs the joint.
There are various subplots at play as the scurrying to get ready for the royal visit commences. Tom Branson’s (Allen Leech) Irish roots are on display, as he has a beef with all the king represents. The family is worried he may say something untoward or worse in the monarch’s presence, as he’s been seen in mysterious company while in town. Head butler Thomas (Robert James-Collier) is miffed because Lady Mary feels he isn’t up to whipping the abbey into shape before the big visit, bringing in his predecessor, Mr. Carson (Jim Carter). Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) is pregnant and upset that her husband won’t be around for the birth, and there’s something going on with visiting Lady Maud Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton) and the inheritance of the Downton Estate. Don’t ask me what exactly, but Lord Crawley’s mother, the Dowager Countess (Smith), is really, really worried about this.
I can say that, while I was lost at times, I was never bored with what was going on. It’s certainly a beautiful movie, it’s genuinely witty and I admit that I gasped out loud when the film’s major plot twist was revealed.
The diehard fans who were at the screening I attended seemed to appreciate all that was going on, laughing at jokes I didn’t get and nodding their heads at allusions that escaped me. I have to admit I chuckled at times over the First World, rich-lady problems that beset Lady Mary (“Running Downton is such a chore! I don’t know if I can go on!”), but no matter. This is a light-as-a-feather affair that amply rewards the patience of its loyal fans, and that’s all that matters. As for viewers like me, well, it’s better than sitting through “The Goldfinch.”
Also new in theaters
Vital ‘Official Secrets’ is timely viewing (★★★ out of four). On Feb. 25, 2004, Katharine Gun was arrested and charged with breaking Britain’s Official Secrets Act. Working as a communications analyst in England’s Government Communication Headquarters, she had come across incriminating messages that proved the United States and the British government had manipulated or ignored key pieces of information that made it appear as though the Iraqi government had materials to make weapons of mass destruction. This information was being used to plunge these nations into war.
With her newfound knowledge gnawing at her conscience for weeks, she ultimately leaked a story to London’s The Observer, an act that would lead to her dismissal and incarceration, as well as turmoil in her private life.
Gavin Hood uses Gun’s story as the through-line for his film, which is actually three short movies strung together. Initially, we get Gun’s story, which segues into the efforts of the press to validate and publish it, and finally the attempt of her lawyer to clear her name.
Though overlong, this is a compelling tale that’s propelled by Hood and his cast’s sense of anger, which is palpable throughout.
As Gun, Keira Knightley gives one of her most complete and compelling performances as she convincingly conveys her character’s fury and despair. Not only is she sent to jail, but having signed the Official Secrets Act, she’s not allowed to speak to anyone or the press about her experiences. As a result, she’s unable to refute the charges that she’s a spy.
Gun’s leak first crossed reporter Martin Bright’s (Matt Smith) desk, and his efforts to get any sort of verification of her claims was a Sisyphean task. One dead end led to another, with various reluctant witnesses refusing to verify his story. The key that finally leads to his story being run is one of the movie’s most intriguing elements, as is the result of this brave journalistic stance.
The efforts of barrister Ben Emmerson (Ralph Fiennes) to clear Gun’s name make up the film’s third act, which is perhaps its most compelling. Bringing suit against the government is a difficult proposition in and of itself; doing so with a client who’s not allowed to defend herself and with no access to key documents is something else altogether.
Fiennes delivers his usual solid work, taking a low-key but forceful approach with Emmerson, providing an effectively quiet eye amidst the storm that rages around him.
While caped characters are the cinematic heroes of the day, Gun is a real-life hero whose efforts are worthy of emulation. While so many of us pretend to live by the notion that we should stand up for what’s right even if we are the only one who’s doing so, Gun bravely walked that walk despite knowing the dire circumstances that would befall her. Her story is timely and vital, as “Secrets” speaks to the importance of telling the truth for the greater good and the power and necessity of a free press to expose it, no matter what the circumstances.
