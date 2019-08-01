Roadside Attractions/IMDb Debra (Sienna Miller) holds her grandson Tyler while holding up a picture of her missing daughter, Bridget (Sky Ferreria), in 'American Woman' (2019).Roadside Attractions/IMDb Debra (Sienna Miller) holds her grandson Tyler while holding up a picture of her missing daughter, Bridget (Sky Ferreria), in 'American Woman' (2019).