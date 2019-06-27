There’s always been a sense of whimsy about the films of Richard Curtis. Whether it be “Love Actually” (2003) or “About Time” (2013), which he wrote and directed, or the many episodes of “Blackadder” and “Mr. Bean” he penned, he brings a light touch to his comedy as well as many sincerely romantic or poignant moments.
Now comes “Yesterday,” a film Curtis wrote with director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) at the helm, a lighthearted and, yes, romantic movie that leans heavily on the fantastic — his protagonist exists in a world where he’s the only one who knows/remembers the music of The Beatles. While this may seem like a premise worth an effective joke or two, there’s more at play here as Curtis and Boyle examine the nature of love, the price of fame, and most importantly, the impact art has on the individual and culture at large.
Jack Malik (Himish Patel) is a struggling musician who’s about to give up on his dream of taking the world by storm with his music. He has good reason to call it quits, as over the course of 10 years, he’s endured a seemingly endless string of sparsely attended gigs and has gotten nowhere. Ellie (Lily James), his friend since childhood and de facto manager, is his biggest fan and madly in love with him — something he’s of course too blind to see. However, an accident occurs one night and Jack wakes up to realize he’s the only one who knows John, Paul, George and Ringo’s catalogue, a stroke of luck that will surely allow him to realize all of his dreams.
As with most things that are too good to be true, this proves to be just that. While the initial attention he gets when performing “Yesterday” or “I Saw Her Standing There” is intoxicating, once a greedy Hollywood record executive (Kate McKinnon, at her scene-stealing worst) comes calling and he realizes his life is no longer his, fame and fortune seems a poor trade-off, especially when it keeps him from Ellie.
One of the things about Curtis’ films is that they are shamelessly romantic but never come off as maudlin or hokey. There’s a sincerity that runs through his work, and most importantly, he affords a genuine sense of respect for his characters and their situations. Light humorous moments butt up against poignant scenes and all play honestly, eliciting sincere responses for the audience. Because of this approach, we can’t help but become invested in the film and the characters’ plights.
The way the Beatles’ music is handled in the movie extends far beyond just lively rendered covers. Curtis provides an effective, biting critique of modern audiences and publicists when efforts are made to dumb down the songs and their promotion. They feel as though listeners won’t be smart enough to understand the impact of the work and in order to maximize their profits; they alter things to assure the songs are relatable to all. Changing “Hey, Jude” to “Hey, Dude” is only one of the acts of sacrilege that occur.
The most remarkable thing about “Yesterday” is that it allows us the opportunity to listen to the Beatles’ songs with fresh ears. Like those in the film who hear the tunes for the first time, we find ourselves sitting back, attempting to mimic their experience. The reactions of these characters remind us of the joy their work afforded listeners when the group burst on the scene nearly 60 years ago. In doing so, Boyle and Curtis have created one of the most joyous cinematic experiences of the year, ironically sending up the title of their film in the process.
The Beatles’ songs will never be regulated to yesterday; there’s no expiration date for music as wondrous as this.
Also new in theaters
‘Anna’ is old-school action done right (★★★½ out of four). It’s a shame that Luc Besson’s film arrived in theaters under cover of night. Lionsgate Pictures released it without previewing it to critics and with little in the way of promotion after Besson was accused six months ago of sexual impropriety during the shooting of numerous films.
That’s too bad, as “Anna” is the film action connoisseurs have been waiting for, overshadowing “John Wick 3,” whose stylized maiming and killing fell victim to repetition and fatigue in its last hour.
The argument could be made that Besson is recycling his own material, as there’s no question “Anna” shares more than a few plot points with his classic “La Femme Nikita” (1990). Still, there’s a vibrancy here that can’t be ignored, a polish to the mayhem that’s distinctly Besson, as well as a star-making turn from Russian model Sasha Luss in the title role.
Possessing an untapped special skill set, Anna is a former prostitute plucked by the KGB to become a stealth assassin after applying to be a member of their armed forces. She’s a quick study, and under the cover of being a jet-setting fashion model, she’s able to travel the world, dispatching Russia’s most wanted. Her mentor and colleague, Alex (Luke Evans), is not immune to her charms and they soon become lovers, a cumbersome and dangerous situation seeing as they are under the watchful eye of Olga (Helen Mirren), their no-nonsense superior.
Things become even more complicated with Anna is approached by CIA bigwig Lenny Miller (Cillian Murphy), who presents a compelling argument for her to change sides and become a mole for the United States.
While the above summary is a chronological summation of the plot, its events are presented in a less linear manner. Viewers may get whiplash what with trying to follow the many flashbacks and flash-forwards that are employed, yet it’s all for the best, as this approach keeps the audience on its toes. Doubling back on itself twice, the story proves more surprising than it should and provides a bit of vitality to an often-told tale.
While most modern filmmakers think they can fashion a well-choreographed action scene, most of them are amateurs compared to Besson. While he does employ a quick-cutting approach to putting these sequences together, there’s a fluidity to his approach that puts the viewer in the middle of the action, not regulating us to the side as confused spectators.
The centerpiece of the movie is an extended hand-to-hand combat scene that finds Anna dispatching two dozen villains in a posh restaurant using her hands, feet, broken plates, copper bar poles and a surprisingly sturdy fork. It’s a setpiece worthy of study and examination and is alone worth the price of admission.
As for Luss, she’s proves herself to be an instant star, commanding the screen from beginning to end, displaying a confidence one usually associates only with seasoned stars. There’s a fierce quality to her performance that has you in Anna’s corner from the start, but more importantly, she has a natural charisma that draws you to her even when she’s doing nothing. She deserves another chance to shine, and hopefully she’ll get it, as she’s one of the main reasons “Anna” is the best action film of the year — one that unfortunately may go unseen by fans of the genre.