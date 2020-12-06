The year 2020 has been disastrous for many industries, film exhibitors among them. However, things got much worse for AMC, Marcus Theaters, Regal Cinemas and their brethren on Thursday with a dire announcement from Warner Brothers studio.
Having set a precedent with “Wonder Woman ’84” by deciding to release the film in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Dec. 25, the studio took the further step of adhering to this release strategy for every movie they have set for release in 2021. That means “Matrix 4,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Dune,” “Suicide Squad” and 13 other features will be available in the comfort of your home — as long as you’re an HBO Max subscriber — the same day they will begin what’s sure to be an abbreviated theatrical engagement.
The reaction to this announcement was swift and dire. Stock prices for Cinemark fell more than 21 percent, while those for the Marcus Corporation and IMAX fell 11 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, AMC, the largest of the movie theater chains, saw its stock fall 17 percent after announcing earlier Thursday they were selling 200 million shares of stock in an effort to remain solvent. Warner Brothers’ news only added to their woes.
The July announcement that Universal Studios and AMC had come to terms with a deal that allowed the studio to make their films available for home viewing 17 days after their theatrical release sent shock waves through the industry. It now pales in comparison to this turn of events.
It’s hard to see an upside where theaters are concerned. Attendance had fallen before the COVID-19 pandemic hit while the studios’ terms regarding how much of a percentage they would take for each ticket sold made it difficult for theaters to remain sustainable.
The shuttered Art Theater in downtown Champaign as well as the fact that Goodrich Theaters, which had owned the Savoy 16, had filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in the year, attest to this.
What with Universal and Warner Brothers taking these steps, it seems inevitable that the other major studios will follow suit.
Disney already tested the waters by releasing “Mulan” on their Disney Plus streaming channel in September, charging subscribers an extra $30 for the privilege of seeing it during the first 60 days after its premiere.
The latest Pixar feature, “Soul,” which was set for theatrical release over the summer, will make its streaming debut on Disney Plus on Christmas Day, albeit without an extra fee. Will the much-delayed “Black Widow” be next?
Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures is in the process of revamping its Paramount Network into the Paramount Movie Network, which is set to focus on in-house, made-for-TV movies. It’s no great stretch to think that once this platform is up and running, “Top Gun: Maverick” may bow there on the same day it hits theaters.
The simple economics of the industry are stacked against the theater industry. Why should the studios go to the expense of making and shipping over 4,000 hard drives to theaters for a wide release when they can perhaps open on half that number of screens, save these distribution costs and take up to 70 percent of each “ticket” purchased by viewers who’d rather stay home and take in the newest releases?
Hollywood is a company town, and the almighty dollar rules. Faced with a failing distribution model, why wouldn’t they embrace this new approach? And while Warner Brothers claims this release plan is only temporary, it’s hard to think things will go back to the way they were now that this genie is out of the bottle.
The ripple effects of this decision are far-reaching, and while not every repercussion can be predicted, some things seem certain. As far as the theater chains are concerned, they will initially get better terms from Warner Brothers to show their films to avoid them being boycotted altogether. The number of screens in North America, currently numbering 5,548, will fall dramatically. Look for 4,000 screens or less to be operational once the dust settles. And don’t expect them to begin to rebound until late summer 2021, the estimated time when most Americans will be vaccinated and we will return to some sort of normal.
On the production end, the studios will continue to make superhero movies and new entries in established franchises, such as the James Bond films. There is enough of an audience that will want to see these epics on a big screen to justify their costs. Big budget features that might be deemed risky, like Warners’ “Dune,” which sports a price tag of $200 million, will be a thing of the past. However, this may lead to the return of the mid-budget movie — those costing between $40-$80 million — that’s all but disappeared from the multiplexes. Netflix has taken the lead with such fare, and it makes sense that Warner might follow suit.
And that’s really what this is all about, chasing Netflix. The streaming giant, for good or ill, has changed the way we watch movies as well as the way they are made and have been tremendously successful doing it. The Hollywood studios have been wanting to follow in Netflix’s footsteps, and the pandemic has given them the excuse to take a more direct role in distributing their wares and cutting out the middleman. Making HBO Max a serious rival to Netflix is Warner Brothers’ top priority now, and it will take some time before they’re on the same playing field. How many new subscribers it will take to offset the budget of “Wonder Woman’ 84,” “Dune” and their ilk numbers in the many millions. Whether the studio can reach this goal, while the movie theater system as we know it survives in some form, remains to be seen.