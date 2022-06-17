It’s the year of the sesquicentennial celebration in East Central Illinois, with 150th birthday bashes planned for the villages of Bismarck on Saturday, Bellflower on Fourth of July weekend and St. Joseph in August.
But there’s plenty else going on around the area before then. Here’s just a sampling.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Happy four-day Juneteenth weekend. Among the local happenings before Monday’s official state and federal holiday: Friday’s noon reading of a proclamation by Mayor Diane Marlin and raising of the Juneteenth flag (above) outside the Urbana City Building and Saturday afternoon celebrations at Champaign‘s Douglass Park (noon-3 p.m.), Rantoul’s East Congress Avenue (1-7 p.m.) and Urbana’s Crestview Park (2-7 p.m.).
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
A something-for-everyone kind of area lineup kicks off bright and early, with the eight-and-a-half-hour Amish Country Tractor Cruise due to depart Arthur’s Yoder’s Kitchen at 6 a.m. At 8: Buckley Fun Day begins with a fishing derby. At 9: the Champaign County Master Gardeners‘ annual Garden Walk, on the south and west sides of Champaign and south Urbana until 4 p.m.
At noon: the season kickoff of Monticello’s Music on Main series, with four acts playing different locales into the night. At 6 p.m.: the start of the Miss Arcola pageant in Douglas County and the end of the Ford County Fair in Melvin, with the demolition derby taking center stage in the grandstand.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
It’s the actual Juneteenth, Father’s Day, showtime for the Outlaw Hookers Antique Tractor Pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo, and your chance to catch the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company‘s 2 p.m. production of the Melissa Goldman-directed “Sister Act” at Parkland’s Jean and Harold Miner Theatre. (Other showings: tonight and Saturday and June 23-26).
MONDAY, JUNE 20
So, you want to own a restaurant? At 7 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library, Neil Street Blues‘ Gayle Starks (above) and Watson’s Chicken Shack & Rail‘s Sean Baird will share their secrets, part of the library’s “Start and Grow Your Business” series.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, panting pooches and a high of 100. Good thing that Paxton‘s nearly 60-year-old community pool is officially back open after nearly three years of being off-limits.
On the political calendar, the GOP gubernatorial candidate many pollsters predict will emerge victorious in the June 28 primary — Darren Bailey — is expected at Gibson City’s Country Kettle Restaurant at 4 p.m. It’s part of a 14-day, 102-county bus tour that, a short while later, will have Bailey and running mate Stephanie Trussell appearing at Urbana’s Hickory River Smokehouse, around 5:30 p.m. (They’re due in Piatt at 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the Monticello Red Wheel Restaurant, and Douglas at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Yoder’s Kitchen).
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
Opening day at the Vermilion County Fair shares a date with one of the area’s most time-honored traditions — the Danville AMBUCS’ 89th annual First Citizen Banquet, this year honoring community mover and shaker Dean Carlton (right) at Turtle Run Banquet Center.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
Will former Illini basketball stars hear their names called in back-to-back NBA drafts, something the program hasn’t experienced since 2005-06? Last year, Ayo Dosunmu was surprised to slip into the second round; this year, many prognosticators would be surprised to see Kofi Cockburn move up to the second round. The first pick should be in just after 7 p.m. Central, from the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York.