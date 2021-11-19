URBANA — During the worst parts of the pandemic, the Champaign-Urbana Ballet practices over Zoom were convenient, Kevin Burnside said, for the simple fact that he didn’t have to leave his house.
Once students had to make a big leap or move more than a few feet, though, the concept of remote classes began to crumble.
“We were in our kitchen, or we were in our bedroom or something, so there wasn’t much movement that you could actually do,” said Burnside, a contracted dancer with the company.
“So when we got back in the studio, we started off with small groups … and four people would have a chance to be in the studio, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can actually do a leap, and I can actually spread out and move my arms.”
In-person performances, though, were off limits last year, meaning the company’s annual performance of “The Nutcracker” was replaced with an on-camera version.
This year, the show is back on at Krannert Center, with five performances set for Dec. 3-5.
“We’re going through it like we typically do, just with some precautions in place, just using common sense and science, and it seems to be working for us,” Champaign-Urbana Ballet Executive Director Kay Greene said.
“Everybody wears a mask, everybody is very respectful of each other. If they don’t feel well, they don’t come to rehearsal. Even if they have a stuffy nose.
“People are just really respectful, so it’s just been good. It’s so fun to be back, to do something that brings so much joy.”
The biggest difference this year is that, in order to keep the cast smaller, more dancers are filling multiple roles, and kids who would normally take every other night off are now performing every show.
“They’re trying so hard to bring something so amazing to people,” Greene said. “If you could see that part of it, it would just make you cry.
“Because they’re kids, and they’re working so hard.”
A possible complication arose last week, when Krannert announced a new policy that all attendees to events in its theaters 2 years and older had to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test upon entrance.
Because thousands of tickets were already sold, Greene said, Krannert made an exception that will allow the production to move forward without the policy.
Of course, the usual masking rules will remain in place.
Burnside, who will play Cavalier, Mr. Stahlbaum and a rat during the battle scene, has had several roles over his time with the CU Ballet after graduating from the University of Illinois as a dance major.
Without the show last year, he said, the Christmas season simply wasn’t complete.
“The production and the music and the costumes and all of it is this big ball of nostalgia,” he said.
“You come in and you’re taken into this imaginary place that really puts you in the mood for Christmas. … It’ll be magical. It’ll feel like what a holiday season should feel like.”