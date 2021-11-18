TOLONO — Unity High School will present a classic in three performances the next three nights.
Dorothy, the cowardly lion, the tin man and the scarecrow will be on hand as they stage “The Wizard of Oz.” Show times are 6:30 p.m.
“No, this is not a musical; this is just a play, but Dorothy has requested to sing one song at the beginning,” director Taylor Marcel said. “The actors chosen to play the main characters are friends in and out of school, so they all have great chemistry on stage.”
Marcel, in her first directorial role, said they have been working hard “to have a wonderful performance, which they did not have the opportunity to do last year.”
The group has been rehearsing three to five days a week since September.
The cast includes Shelbee Taylor as Dorothy; Ryan Cole, Scarecrow; Ellen Ping, Tin Man; Cody Broadfoot, Cowardly Lion; Anthony Chaney, Toto; Calvin Baxley, Oz; Sarah Rink, the Wicked Witch; and Roger Holben, Glinda.
Assistant director is senior Ivy Wright.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $5 for Unity staff or students, and free for children 6 and younger.