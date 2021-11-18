The cast of Unity High School’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ which runs tonight through Saturday at the school in Tolono, includes, from left: Sarah Rink as the Wicked Witch, Cody Broadfoot as the Cowardly Lion, Ellen Ping as the Tin Man, Shelbee Taylor as Dorothy, Roger Holben (sitting) as Glinda, Ryan Cole as the Scarecrow, Anthony Chaney as Toto and Calvin Baxley as Oz.