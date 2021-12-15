CHAMPAIGN — SpongeBob SquarePants is leaving Bikini Bottom and heading to Parkland College.
Auditions are set from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22 for “The SpongeBob Musical,” which will be presented in April and early May at the college’s Harold and Jean Miner Theatre.
Auditions are open to all members of the community and to Parkland and University of Illinois students. Additional information is available online for those wishing to audition.
The show will cast 20 to 25 performers who can sing and/or dance in a contemporary pop style.
Two sign-up options are available — a dance audition and a vocal/acting audition.
Written by Kyle Jarrow and Tina Landau and directed by Chelsea Collier, “The SpongeBob Musical” will include choreography by Elliott Emadian.
The plot involves SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom facing annihilation of their world. The musical is based on the hit Nickelodeon series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, the Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and Panic at the Disco.