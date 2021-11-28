CHICAGO — “Paradise Square” is a vibrant new musical getting its final form at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre as it heads to Broadway.
The name refers to a saloon in a neighborhood of the New York City borough of Manhattan known in the 19th century as Five Points.
“Paradise Square” is musical theater that is history, and the focus is the summer of 1863. That summer, the delicate harmony of this multi-ethnic neighborhood is threatened by the U.S. government’s first military draft.
Celebrating Five Points with a musical is quite fitting, as this generally poor part of lower Manhattan had a reputation for dance halls that featured wild and innovative dancing and multi-ethnic music. Historians have traced the origin of tap dancing to Five Points music halls and dance halls.
And yet, this area was regarded for years as one of the worst slums in New York City and a center of crime and cesspool of disease and drunkenness.
The songs of Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, Masi Asare and Larry Kirwan celebrate the rich multi-ethnic culture of Five Points, and a little history enhances the music here as adaptations of Stephen Foster songs are used around the actual character of that songwriter, who appears as a pianist working at Paradise Square.
Note here: He did live in the nearby Bowery during this Civil War era, but there is no record of him working in such saloons as Paradise Square. The only record of Foster spending time in Five Points is an arraignment he had with a German grocer.
“Paradise Square” is anchored in the history of lower Manhattan (the area today is Chinatown and Columbus Park) and the Civil War.
The four credited book authors, Larry Kirwan, Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley and Craig Lucas, create a strong blending of dramatic personal stories with history.
There are some historical slips, and some of the narrative gets a bit cluttered in the first act. But the story that unfolds on stage is generally compelling, and the reason it survives the book’s modest flaws is the cast and direction.
The talent level of this cast would make any director jealous. If half of directing is casting, director Moises Kaufman is an overachiever.
This cast is nothing less than superlative at every level, and Kaufman pulls every ounce of talent from this outstanding ensemble.
Joaquin Kalukango as the proprietress of Paradise Square is simply brilliant, whether she is belting one of the many powerful and tuneful songs she performs or simply performing her character.
Chilina Kennedy, A.J. Shivley, Sidney Dupont and Nathaniel Stampley add their own standout performances to this stellar ensemble.
Special mention here must go to choreographer Bill T. Jones. Perhaps the most viscerally exciting moments of “Paradise Square” are the dance numbers. They are somewhat derived from historic descriptions of the exciting dance hall evenings Five Points was renowned for.
But, Jones has added many modern touches of contemporary dance virtuosity and sheer athleticism. The result is a series of dance numbers that are not only moving parts of the text, but among the most memorable choreographed moments you are likely to see in professional theater.
“Paradise Square” will continue its run at the James T. Nederlander Theatre at 24 W. Randolph St. in Chicago’s Loop until Dec. 5. It will open on Broadway on March 20, 2022, at the Barrymore Theatre.
For further information, go to broadwayinchicago.com.