FISHER — Organizers of the Fisher High School play “Dorothy Meets Alice: The Wizard of Wonderland,” are going the extra mile to make sure all COVID-19 precautions are observed this weekend.
Tara Walters, who is directing her first play, said all of the 14 actors will be wearing special clear masks. The audience of 50 people for each of the three performances will also be in masks and will be spread out.
Walters said the actors won’t have to work extra hard to be heard.
“We didn’t realize that these cool masks that we purchased actually help with the projection of the voices a little bit,” she said.
The audience will be spread out, and there is little physical contact among the actors during the play. They will be able to sanitize when they enter and leave the gym for the approximately hour-long production.
Instead of the cast coming off the stage at the end of the play to greet the audience as they traditionally do, they will greet the crowd in a reception line outside the gym.
Chairs will be sanitized after each performance. There will be no concessions available.
Walters said she presented a proposal to Principal Jon Kelly on how she would present the play in a safe manner.
Performances are set for 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available on the high school Facebook and Twitter pages. The play will be streamed on the school’s Facebook page.
Jenna Clemmons as Dorothy and Jordan Fitzgerald as Alice head the 14-person cast.
Said Walters: “The basic plot is one of our main characters named Judson has fallen asleep while he has put off a project. He wakes up in the middle of a dream. He meets Dorothy and Alice, and they are in Tulgey Woods.”
A variety of characters meet Jordan — from the Scarecrow to the Mad Hatter, from the White Rabbit to the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.