CHAMPAIGN — Close to 30 performers will lift up their voices in song Friday evening when the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company presents “All Together Now” at the Virginia Theatre.
The approximately 70-minute musical revue includes 15 songs from Music Theatre International’s library and will be part of a worldwide event at 2,500 venues in all 50 states and 40 countries this weekend.
It’s been a long time coming, director/choreographer Whitney Havice said.
“This is our first major show back from COVID,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of anticipation to get back on the stage.”
CUTC’s last show was in March 2020, when it presented “Steel Magnolias” at Parkland College.
MTI is providing the music to participants for Friday’s event at no charge.
“They’ve given us the music, the marketing to go with the show and some choreography,” Havice said. “This is a nice gesture since everyone in theater had it pretty rough.”
While the theater company has not been able to host any live performances, it did hold a fundraising event on Zoom in January.
“It was really great to be able to keep in contact, able to see people, even if it was virtually,” Havice said.
It was difficult to be no longer performing live, Havice said, noting that the past year and a half has been the longest she had gone without doing live theater since she was little.
“It was a long and strange break not doing any theater things,” she said.
Practices for “All Together Now” have been ongoing four days a week.
Havice said the program features many community theater veterans and some new faces who have never before appeared on stage.
“This kind of exemplifies the true meaning of community theater,” she said. “There are all kinds of different theater backgrounds, whether those with a lot of experience or none at all.”
Havice, who started doing theater in Champaign during her freshman year of high school in 1994, has been in 70 shows in Champaign-Urbana and the Chicago area. She said she considers the Virginia her theater home.
She works in arts administration and serves as the director of ticketing services at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available at the Virginia Theatre box office, by calling 217-356-9063 or by going online to thevirginia.org.