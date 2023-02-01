DANVILLE — There can be a lot of healing, a lot of understanding when women hear other women talk about the things they’ve gone through.
That’s part of what makes That’s What She Said so popular. Started in 2013 in Champaign-Urbana, She Said events are popping up not only in the Midwest but as far away as Allentown, Pa.
“The goal is to get this in every community across the world,” said Amanda Crose, regional producing partner for the inaugural That’s What She Said to be held March 31 at The Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
“There is such power that comes from hearing other women, whether they have a similar background to us, in the area of relatability of ‘Oh, I’ve experienced that, too’ and ‘I’m not alone,’” Crose said.
“I think women as a society oftentimes we don’t talk about things. let alone difficult things, and when we hear there are other women, other people that are experiencing similar things, it normalizes the discomfort. It reminds us that we’re all human, that we’re all on this planet doing the same work.”
Crose said such experiences provide “unity and empowerment.”
The in-person event in Danville, sponsored by Carle Foundation Hospital, will include eight women from the community with personal stories to tell.
The project has selected Crosspoint Human Services as the charity partner of the 2023 show.
Crosspoint will receive a percentage of the proceeds to directly support its domestic violence and transitional shelter services.
Speakers will include Tierra Brown, Hannah Landis, Ja’Naea Modest, Bonnie Newberry, Mary Catherine Roberson, Melissa Rome, Maria Sermersheim and Brice Smith Troglia.
Crose, who will serve as emcee, is organizing the show, which is under the direction of Jenette Jurczyk, national director of the She Said Project.
“She has an incredible mind and vision that the She Said project can do and will do and how it will grow,” Crose said of Jurczyk.
“She’s very creative and innovative and driven. If she said she’s going to do it, I have no doubt that she would do it.”
Jurczyk said the show has become a beloved community event in Champaign-Urbana, Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, St. Louis and beyond, drawing hundreds of women together.
“We are so excited to elevate the voices of women throughout the Danville community,” she said.
There will be an after party for everyone who has a ticket for She Said at the Fischer Theatre Portia Club immediately following, sponsored by University of Illinois Community Credit Union.
Tickets are on sale at www.atthefischer.com.