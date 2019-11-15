CHAMPAIGN — Comedian David Sedaris will return to the Virginia Theatre next spring.
The best-selling author and contributor to NPR’s “This American Life” will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Virginia, 203 W. Park Ave., C.
Tickets are $46 to $61 and are on sale now at the box office, online a thevirginia.org or by phone at 217-356-9063.
Sedaris will again offer a selection of readings and storytelling, along with a live Q&A with the audience. He will also sign copies of his books after the show.
Sedaris, 62, is the author of “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty one Day” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim.”
In his latest book, “Calypso,” a New York Times best-seller, Sedaris applies his familiar satirical touch to middle age, mortality and the eccentricities of family.
This event is presented by Innovation Arts & Entertainment.