Drawing from ancient drumming technique and modern dance and choreography, Drum Tao will entertain students for today’s 10 a.m. Krannert Center Youth Series performance, recommended for children ages 4 and up. Here are three things you should know, courtesy staff writer Anthony Zilis.
1
Drum Tao blew up after attending the 2004 Edinburgh Festival, which hosts an audience of around 400,000 people annually. Since then, the Japanese group has performed all over the world, including at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, playing around 200 shows per year.
2
The main thrust of the show comes from the Wakaido drums, an ancient instrument that came to Japan around the 5th or 6th century. The drums are complemented by Japanese flutes and harps along with the voices of the performers.
3
The show isn’t just a percussive piece. The musicians also dance, athletically dancing in unison throughout the show in a way that melds traditional Japanese style with modern dance techniques and costumes.