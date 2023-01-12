URBANA — Nora Croop knows the audience will be packed at 7:30 tonight for the premiere of the 2023 Illinois High School Theatre All-State production of “Shrek the Musical,” at Krannert Center’s Tryon Festival Theatre.
But as she steps to center stage for a solo under the blinding bright lights, the Bottenfield fifth-grader will try to pretend that the theater is empty for her onstage singing debut.
“I just think of it as, ‘Nobody’s in the audience,’” Croop said. “The lights are blinding me, so I can’t see anybody.”
When Sue Aldridge asked Croop, the only actor in the play who isn’t in high school, to try out for the role of Young Fiona in the first All-State show since 2020, Aldridge knew this year’s festival would be her last.
Aldridge was involved in the first All-State production in 1977, when she wrote choreography for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” as a freshman at Illinois Wesleyan. The show, which is part of the broader Illinois High School Theatre festival, was an idea hatched, in part, by Carole Brandt, an Illinois Wesleyan professor who Aldridge considered a mentor.
“You’d get high school students to come see what was possible in the world of theater, because the things in southern Illinois were not necessarily the same thing as northern Illinois,” Aldridge said.
When Aldridge, a Bloomington-Normal native, became Champaign Centennial High School’s theater director in the mid-1980s, she became involved with the festival again. Since then, she’s played many roles — including directing and producing — at the annual All-State festival, which alternates between Illinois State University and the University of Illinois each year.
This year, she’s in charge of “local arrangements,” meaning she’s the liaison between the festival, Krannert Center, and other local entities involved in the show in some way. Because the show hasn’t taken place at Krannert since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aldridge felt a pull to help with one last festival.
“It’s rebooting,” Aldridge said. “I’m retired after this. It needs to go to the next generation.”
The show, which is the centerpiece of a festival that also involves shows from 14 high school theater departments, will be unlike any other Aldridge remembers. Forty-seven student actors will take part, and the size of the production was illustrated to Aldridge when the equipment for it arrived at Krannert’s loading dock.
“Never in my memory has there been more than one semi and a box truck,” she said. “This show involved two semis, a box truck, a trailer for all of the costumes and a trailer for all of the rigging equipment.
“They wanted to make it a huge spectacle to let people know, ‘We’re back.’”
Urbana High School’s Ameriah Lockett said she dreamed of taking part when she attended the 2020 All-State production at Illinois State as a freshman.
“It was a beautiful, big production like I had never been a part of before in local and community theater,” said Lockett, who plans on studying theater in college. “Grabbing everybody from all over the state, you can get something amazing.”
This year, Lockett is a member of the ensemble cast. Among her responsibilities is corralling the show’s dragon as one of five puppeteers. She and the cast have worked on the production since last fall, when they began meeting periodically at Downer’s Grove South High School to rehearse.
For two years, Lockett and her fellow high school actors waited for an opportunity of this scope as schools did their best to keep their theater programs alive. This weekend, they’ll be the center of attention as 3,745 students from 166 high schools descend on Krannert Center to see shows and participate in workshops for the first time in three years.
“This is as close to a professional production as these students will ever have at the high school level,” Aldridge said. “Because of its longevity and success, (the festival) is talked about throughout the whole United States. … It is the best-kept secret in this community.”