CHAMPAIGN — Misty Martin’s return to the stage started, as so many modern stories do, with Facebook’s algorithm.
Martin was perusing the site one day when she came across a post advertising auditions for “Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” a story set in the world of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” at the Station Theatre in Urbana.
“I am a Jane Austen freak,” Martin said. “I love everything about her. ... I had been on a lot of Jane Austen groups, and I think the algorithm was just like, ‘Oh, here’s this rehearsal.’”
Martin signed up for an audition, but immediately, she began to regret the decision. She hadn’t acted since she took an acting class in college more than a decade earlier.
“I hadn’t done any acting in 10 or 15 years,” she said, “and I was like, ‘I’m not going to go. I’m not going to go.’”
Martin worked up the courage and wound up earning a part in the play. Years later, University of Illinois theater studies Professor Latrelle Bright asked if she might be interested in directing the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company’s first play with an in-person audience since before the pandemic: Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
“She said, ‘I’d really like to bring you on board to get the experience,’” said Martin, who is co-directing the play with Bright. “She’s really into pulling people from the theater community and outside of it who she knows are really into theater in order to get that experience so they can start moving in those circles.”
Martin’s first play as director and CUTC’s return to the stage came Thursday at Parkland College’s Second Stage Theatre. Performances are also planned for 7 p.m. today and Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The new director said she’s loved Shakespeare since she began acting in high school, but she had never read “The Tempest” before Bright brought the play to her attention. The comedy, thought to be one of the last Shakespeare wrote solo, fits the playwright’s style “in a way of making the absurd almost believable,” Martin said.
The experience has been rewarding, she said, and she hopes to become a mainstay as a director in the theater community.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “It’s been tiring, don’t get me wrong. It takes a lot of brainpower, and at the end of the day, my brain is very tired. But it’s been a beautiful experience with everyone.”
The cast includes local theater mainstays as well as new actors from outside the community, Martin said.
After finding her way to the stage from outside the community, Martin thinks that spirit of welcoming new voices to the stage is important for the growth of the local theater scene.
“Moving forward with theater, I think that’s what most people are looking for,” Martin said. “Reaching out to communities that they haven’t reached yet. Because I think with theater in most places, it’s very insular. If you’re in the community, you don’t know what’s going on.
“That’s what a lot of us are trying to change, so that it’s not just people who are already in the theater community who are hearing about these things, but people who are just like, ‘I never thought about acting, but that sounds like it would be fun,’ and show up to rehearsals and auditions.”