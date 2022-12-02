URBANA — As the nation approaches the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, local audiences will have the chance to reconsider the event in a whole new light.
Tonight at Urbana’s Station Theatre is the world premiere of “Homegrown: An Insurrection Play,” which analyzes the lead-up and aftermath of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, through the lens of an intergenerational church congregation.
The seven-person dramedy is directed by Ben Locke and written by Nicole Anderson-Cobb, an academic who’s lived in and out of Champaign-Urbana for the last few decades.
“It’s called ‘An Insurrection Play,’ but it’s really about what happened in local communities that allowed the insurrection to happen,” Anderson-Cobb said. “It also has to do with, who are we to one another? Jan. 6 and the pandemic have really shifted that.”
Audiences will follow Pastor Bernice, played by Misty Martin of Urbana, who begins to notice political divisions percolating among her congregation, whose families have grown up together in this nameless town.
“The thing I love about the play is, no one is a monster,” Martin said.
“We (see) how very small things no one thought were important snowballed into this insane movement that ended in this large point of violence,” she said.
‘Driven to a point of fear’
Anderson-Cobb finished her undergraduate degree in political science and defended her dissertation in history and Africana studies at the University of Illinois. She got her start in playwriting in the summer of 2009, looking for a “palate cleanser” after obtaining her Ph.D.
After taking a class in the craft, she wrote “Tangled,” a story about Chicago gun violence told through a family of funeral directors. It won an award and was produced off-Broadway.
During the Capitol riot, she was “numb for the whole week, trying to figure out what was actually happening,” she said. The playwright was in seminary at the time, and in the weeks afterward began to notice national church groups holding conversations about political polarization and radicalization.
At the same time, the dramatists guild she belongs to challenged members to write a play or musical in 30 days. Her wheels began turning.
“Maybe I should write something about the insurrection,” she thought. “And I backed off of that, like ‘Who even says that out loud? Are you crazy?’ Frankly, it was like a personal dare. Let’s just try, and see how it goes.”
Two characters showed up in her head and began to bicker with one another in a church setting. The full cast, including two teen boys, added to the mix. She wrapped her story in April 2021 and began sending it out to theaters that June.
Anderson-Cobb chose a church as the setting not just because of her religious background, but also for its “baked-in moral ethic.” In her mind, many local churches missed out on discussing the Capitol riot since they were preoccupied staying afloat during COVID-19.
June Eubanks, a member of the Station Theatre’s artistic board, said before her first look at “Homegrown,” she worried that its religious setting would make for a “preachy” narrative.
“It doesn’t do that,” Eubanks said. “I feel like people who see this might actually stop and think about how we all need to participate in the healing of our country. It’s too easy to sit back in your living room and say ‘I know my side is right, I don’t need to do anything else.’”
The Monticello-born actor and director plays Kelly, a church-goer who winds up participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“What I came to connect with in Kelly, she is terrified,” Eubanks said. “She’s like a lot of people getting older, who are maybe disillusioned of the economy or the in-fighting in congress and how divided our politics have become in the last several years.
“She and the people who participated in the insurrection really did think they were trying to save Democracy. I don’t agree with it — but they’ve been driven to a point of fear.”
‘An impetus for conversations’
In Anderson-Cobb’s mind, recent events make the play even timelier: Donald Trump is running for re-election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was bludgeoned in what prosecutors believe was a politically motivated attack. And the recently wrapped Jan. 6 Commission hearings dredged up new revelations on the planning and consequences of the Capitol attack.
“They reinforced the idea that this event was about us, the American people,”she said. “And continuing to ask, why? How do we get to place that we believe that this is how we manage our disagreements?”
Martin’s advice for audiences: know that there’ll be points where they’ll laugh and points where they’ll be uncomfortable.
“The whole point of this play is to be an impetus for conversations we’re not having but we need to be having,” she said. “I don’t think this play is meant to make anyone feel guilty. Guilt is an emotion, it’s about what you do with that afterwards.”
“Homegrown” opens at 7:30 p.m. today, with and runs through Dec. 11, with shows at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 8-10 and 3 p.m. on Sunday and Dec. 11.
It stars Martin and Eubanks and features Aaron Miller, Seth Hubbard, Harry Brown, Alexander Harris and Felipe Carmona.