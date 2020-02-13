Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #8 played by Jenna Kohn freaks out when she finds a pimple during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #8 played by Jenna Kohn freaks out when she finds a pimple during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #00 played by Greer Durham stresses out before each game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #14 played by Caitlin McDermott welcomes #46 played by Zoe Replinger to the practice during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #14 played by Caitlin McDermott and #7 played by Uche Nwansi during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #7 played by Uche Nwansi offers her opinion of events during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre The team warms up before a game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre Team caption #25 played by Lily Ellora Newton talks to #25 played by Lily Ellora Newton during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre History, personal relationships, and other topics are discussed as the team stretches before a game during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre The team poses just after a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #00 played by Greer Durham looks on as #13 played by Julia Gold talks about the season during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre #2 played by Erin Ryan reacts during a rehearsal of The Wolves in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Starting tonight, the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will be turned into an indoor soccer field for ‘The Wolves,’ a play about how the nine girls on the team navigate life and high school. Here are three things you need to know about the play, courtesy Anthony Zilis:
1
The play takes place on an Astroturf indoor field, where nine members of a high school girls’ soccer team have a series of discussions about various subjects, sometimes speaking as a group and sometimes peeling off into side conversations.
“The team provides organization and unity, but there is chaos and cacophony here,” director Nisi Sturgis wrote in her director’s note. “As (playwright) Sarah (DeLappe) told us, this play is a bit of a choose your own adventure. We in the audience are curious observers, flies on the wall. We won’t necessarily hear every word or mark every moment.”
2
The audience won’t hear any names in “The Wolves.” Characters are instead identified by the numbers they wear.
In an interview for Lincoln Center, DeLappe said she “wanted the characters to exist only as members of the team on the turf, and that “each of them existing as a number is related to the idea of them moving and existing as one organism on the field.”
3
The play centers around a girls’ soccer team, but dramaturg Emily Goodell said it’s relevant to everyone, even if they’ve never set foot on a soccer field.
“You don’t have to be a fan of soccer to like this play,” she wrote in her program note. “You don’t have to be a feminist to like this play. You don’t have to know someone on the stage or on the pitch to root for them. Let’s try being more than an audience. Let’s be fans.”