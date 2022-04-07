URBANA — When Madeline Sayet watches and reads the story of Peter Pan in its many iterations, she comes away with a central question about the story and its magical island of Neverland, which is populated by a tribe of Native Americans.
“Why would Native Americans be on Neverland?” she said. “Neverland is not a specific place. Indigenous people are tied to specific places.”
In “The Neverland,” which premieres tonight as a workshop production at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sayet seeks to flip the play’s construct, as she has done with various stories throughout her career as a playwright and director.
The play centers on a Native American girl and some of her classmates at a school that resembles the ones that “were designed to remove the culture and language from native people,” she said.
Sayet, who serves as executive director of the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program, wrote and directed the play during a residency at Krannert that began in February.
“As a director, I really love working on things that have adventure, a coming-of-age story and all of the fun and magic that Peter Pan has,” she said, “but Peter Pan has a very negative role in my life personally as a Native person, because it is sort of the greatest purveyor of ‘redface’ in American theater, and it is just extremely racist in those depictions. … The effect that that has had on native people has been incredibly damaging.”
Sayet grew up knowing the power of storytelling.
Her mother, Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel, serves as Medicine Woman of the Mohegan Tribe, a spiritual and cultural leader who wrote books for both adults and children about Mohegans.
Her ancestors founded Connecticut’s Tantaquid- geon Museum, the oldest Native-owned museum in the country.
“We understand that stories have the power to do something, and not just something silly we do for fun,” she said. “I grew up with the consciousness of, ‘If I’m going to tell a story, there’s going to have to be a reason. I’m going to have to be accountable, and I have to really think about what it’s doing for our community.’”
Sayet also grew up loving theater. As a gift when she was 7, her grandfather gave her the complete works of Shakespeare.
But for most of her childhood, she wasn’t aware that Native American storytelling and theater could combine. Instead, most of the representations she saw of American Indians in theater and popular culture were stereotypical depictions. When she became an actor, she saw how those representations manifested.
“Because nothing was being shown to them that wasn’t stereotypical images, they hadn’t had any actual exposures to Native peoples,” she said. “So they would ask us to do crazy stereotypical things all the time.”
Sayet has rewritten Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” incorporating Mohegan language and culture, in addition to other Shakespeare plays, and she founded the Native Shakespeare Ensemble at Amerinda. She’s directed Mozart’s opera, “The Magic Flute,” and put her spin on “Antigone,” a work written in Greece in the fifth century BC.
The University of Illinois, a land-grant university in a state from which all native tribes were expelled, has its own complicated history with Native American imagery. In a community in which the Chief Illiniwek logo is still prevalent even after the school retired the symbol in 2007, Sayet thinks the conversation around cultural erasure is especially prevalent.
The use of Native imagery “sends a pretty good message of, ‘We don’t want you here, but we will still choose to still appropriate and create the version of what a native person would be in our own imaginations’ as a specific erasure,” she said.
“It’s not about pointing a finger, because it’s so much of America, and it’s so pervasive that it’s really about, ‘How about we actually acknowledge this and think about this?’” she said. “‘How do we think about redface performance in this country, and how do we think about where this comes from so we can actually talk about it, understand it and move forward instead of continuing to perpetuate it?’ And so that’s been really interesting to do in this environment.”
While “The Neverland,” which she emphasized is still far from a finished product, features similar characters and themes to previous iterations to Peter Pan, Sayet said its differences make it more akin to fan fiction than a remake.
Instead of a theme built around escapism and nostalgia, the world in Sayet’s play is built around making the world a better place through shared understanding.
“It becomes a place where everyone’s ideas are valued,” she said. “It’s very much a story of liberation versus a story of nostalgia.
“In many ways, I feel like Peter Pan is a story of nostalgia for childhood as opposed to this one, which is really about imagining beyond the possibilities of a limited mindset and thinking about, how do we respect every culture and every mindset and imagine a world that does that and listens to the stories of the land that we’re on and the place that we’re in, to really be actively honoring everything in relationships with each other.”