It must be Valentine’s Month at Parkland College’s Second Stage.
From now through Feb. 27, the theater aims Cupid’s arrow at the work and workers who make the magic happen onstage and backstage. The play through which all of this love flows is Anne Washburn’s “10 Out of 12.” (The title refers to a union rule that limits actors to working only 10 hours out of a planned 12-hour day during technical rehearsals.)
Generally referred to as “tech,” these rehearsals put the “intense” in the phrase labor intensive. Complicated cues are fed to a range of electronic equipment that may include hundreds of moving and stationary lighting instruments, media projectors, soundscapes and sound effects for ambiance.
These concerns are counterpoised by such decidedly low-tech issues as changing a lamp or stuffing a bra to make a character appear more voluptuous.
The theater audience shares the frustrations of the level-headed stage manager (Zoë Dunn, continuing to expand the range of her performance skills). We wonder how the lighting designer (Mariah Smith, showing vocal maturity that belies her youthful appearance) holds in her mind all of those lighting blocks and the cues that trigger them. It would be maddening to track, and sometimes the work even trips the designer herself.
And, of course, as this all happens, the real stage manager of “10 Out of 12” sits out of sight, above the action, calling cues that are meant to misfire and must fail perfectly. It is a tricky business that director Benjamin Gailey, his inventive designers, Molly Ilten-Fullan, Sheri Doyle, Madison Chaney and Dominick Rosales, and stage manager Yen Vi Green executed crisply at the final dress rehearsal attended by The News-Gazette.
Playwright Washburn began taking notes for the play in 2005, as she sat through tech after tech. The finished play opened in spring 2015 at Soho Rep in New York. It is a play beloved in some corners of the theater community because it captures well the mind-numbing torpor that befalls nearly every production at some point in the tech process.
Solomon Robinson, Mathew Green, Ranae Wilson, Erin Kaufman, Ed Pierce and Lindsey Markel as the “creatives” making the play-within-the-play each have moments when they shine. Here’s hoping that a long, ruminative monologue near the play’s end, which is intended to remind us why theater artists are passionately driven to engage in the work, will attain the focus needed to bring us along for the ride.
Despite the challenge of staging snippets of a costume drama set in a period that requires hoop skirts, cravats and mourning veils (the “play” that the “production team” is preparing) within the larger drama of technical glitches and frustration-inducing repetitions in the slog toward opening night, “10 Out of 12” is a love note to the dedicated people who are determined that “the show must go on.”
In the nearly seven years since the highly regarded premiere of this play in New York, however, much has changed in the theater landscape. When “10 Out of 12” first opened, the off-Broadway production of “Hamilton” had just closed in order to slightly retool in anticipation of its August 2015 opening on Broadway where it took global theater by storm and began its march toward earning hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.
In 2017, two years after Washburn’s play opened at Soho Rep, a “10 Out of 12” Facebook group, unrelated to the play, appeared as a social media forum for theater people. A year later, there were serious rumblings abroad as London theater workers decried the untenable lack of balance between work and life, which also has long been a concern on this side of the Atlantic.
Then, in 2019, a deadly virus latched onto someone halfway around the world and spread rapidly throughout the globe, ultimately bringing in-person theater to a halt for 18 months. During that time of reflection (and lost wages), theater workers — and many others — began to think differently about working conditions, about safety, about the very notion of “the show must go on.”
In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020, a BIPOC group (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) issued a manifesto on working in the theater titled “We See You, White American Theater.” Signed by hundreds of prominent theater artists, it also spawned a petition that has received more than 100,000 signatures. While the document addresses systemic racism and the need for better representation at all levels in the theater, it also focuses on a demand for “shorter, more humane tech days and work weeks, with more time allotted for the production process.”
The group, whose leadership has remained anonymous despite the outpouring of support for its anti-racist cause, has had a profound impact on theater culture across the spectrum. The Broadway theater trade association, for instance, has invested significant resources in implementing anti-racist policies and updating work rules. (Tony Award voters must undergo implicit-bias training by March 1 in order to be eligible to vote.)
This context is necessary due to an offstage scene near the end of “10 Out of 12,” which will not be spoiled here, and might have been a somewhat common occurrence 10 or more years ago. But “the show must go on” is now widely seen as an unhealthy, potentially unsafe trope that prizes performance over people. (In its ongoing nod to audience and actor safety, Parkland requires masking of the audience, although the actors are unmasked.)
If you love theater and theater people, you will likely enjoy witnessing the challenges they endure to amuse and entertain us.
You might even love it. It is, after all, Valentine’s Month.