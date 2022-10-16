What is “truth”?
You think you know, right? You read this newspaper, watch the evening news, study subjects meant to engage analytical skills and develop informed opinions. At least that’s how things once worked.
Nowadays, however, computer algorithms send us down whichever rabbit hole data miners have told social media companies will hold our interest opposite the ads on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and others. The Pew Research Center found in 2020 that 86 percent of people polled received their news with the aid of digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.
When newsprint (and television) still held sway, there were few news organizations as prestigious as The New York Times and Washington Post. For aspiring journalists, these publications were (and still are) the place to make reputations as people who speak truth to power. It was the Post, after all, that broke the Watergate story in the early 1970s and caused a presidential administration to disintegrate.
In Latrelle Bright’s production of “The Story” at the Harold and Jean Miner Theater, we are thrust into the maelstrom of competitive journalism not long after Watergate. (Full disclosure: Bright and I have been colleagues at the University of Illinois since 2012.) But within that competitive journalistic construct, there is also another, major factor that comes into focus in Tracey Scott Wilson’s 2003 play. It is the role that race too often plays in American institutions.
The play is based on the true story of Janet Cooke, a young African American reporter at the Post who created a false story about an 8-year-old boy who was addicted to heroin. The sensational story earned Cooke a 1981 Pulitzer Prize. Within days of the award announcement, it became clear she had not only fabricated the story about “Jimmy,” the purported addict, but that her own educational and work experience had been falsified. Cooke returned the Pulitzer, resigned from the Post and sank into obscurity.
Playwright Wilson, who is perhaps best known for her award-winning work on such television shows as “The Americans” or the mini-series “Fosse/Verdon,” has an exceptional knack for unearthing the personal elements embedded in complex social issues. Besides “The Story,” Wilson also wrote a compelling, fictionalized play about the systematic persecution of famed civil-rights leaders in 2009’s “The Good Negro.”
In Bright’s Parkland College production, the action unfolds at an almost dizzying clip as Black characters grapple to maintain hard-won newsroom status at the overwhelmingly White “Daily,” while one of their own, Yvonne (Trude Namara Camden), is determined to climb over everyone to make a name for herself.
Tiphaine Kouadou, as Pat, is the pioneering Black woman with which Yvonne must reckon when Pat suspects that Yvonne’s sloppy reporting habits are bad not just for the publication but also for the community they represent. Excellence Onalundula plays Neil, a co-worker who is both attracted to and repelled by Yvonne and her ambitions. Adding to the tension is Yvonne’s secret relationship with one of the White editors, Jeff (Braedon Arnett).
At the final dress rehearsal seen by The News-Gazette, actors were still settling into the rhythm of their roles and could, at times, barely stand still when connecting with other players. Mike O’Brien’s barebones setting and Brian Hagy’s stark lighting create an environment that could do with a bit more warmth, especially in a story where black and white (or Black versus White) is the unrelenting theme.
Nearly 20 years after its New York premiere, though, the dramatic revelations and final, unsettling action of “The Story” still have the power to make us realize that human ambition (and its partner, fallibility) know no bounds.