“When the lights start to dim, it makes my heart race!”
Ah, the enthusiasm of the 8-year-old theater fan: excited for whatever story you’re about to tell her as long as it is live and in person. If you add some music, you’ve likely got a hit.
In the case of “The SpongeBob Musical,” you have name-brand music from a large roster of artists that includes David Bowie and Brian Eno, Plain White T’s, Panic at the Disco!, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, and John Legend, among others.
And it certainly helps when you have subject matter as accessible as Nickelodeon’s cash cow, “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The animated series, created by marine science educator Stephen Hillenburg, premiered on the television network in 1999 and was recently renewed for its 14th season.
Add to the mix about $13 billion in general revenue, three feature films, two spinoff series, and multiple other related projects still swimming toward us and it’s easy to see why Nickelodeon thought, “Why not a Broadway musical?”
In December 2017, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” opened at the Palace Theater in New York. When the (then) 4-year-old Critic’s Kid stepped into the theater, she exclaimed, “This is the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen!”
It was certainly sparkly, as designer David Zinn had turned a fabled Broadway theater into a shimmering aquarium where audiences could be distracted by design (instead of their phones). (Zinn later received the Henry Hewes Design Award and the Tony Award for his inventive creations.)
This backstory is relevant because The Kid’s first words, on entering Parkland College’s Harold and Jean Miner Theatre to see the final dress rehearsal of the current “SpongeBob” were, “Wow, I wasn’t expecting this much detail!”
In truth, the production is cleverly designed by Molly Ilten-Fullan (scenery), Rob Perry (lighting) and Sheri Doyle (costumes) who capture the cartoonish feel needed, with subtle humor enhancing the imagery. Perry’s lighting especially keeps the narrative moving forward as it nearly becomes another character, but subtly and with great skill. Dominick Rosales’ sound design manages to keep the actors’ voices balanced with the musicians, who were still tightening their performance under Cheryl Forest Morganson’s baton.
In the musical version of SpongeBob’s adventures, we are introduced to the cartoon’s characters just before the denizens of Bikini Bottom discover they are under threat of annihilation from an underwater volcano, Mt. Humongous.
As the emergency grows, panic ensues, the characters are quarantined, and various schemes are hatched to save Bikini Bottom or, at the very least, to separate the residents from their cash. So, emergency, panic, quarantine, bumbling officials: Where have we heard this before? (Oh, right.)
When “SpongeBob” opened in New York, a prominent critic — not naming names, we don’t advertise the competition — wrote “you are never going to see as convincing an impersonation of a two-dimensional cartoon by a three-dimensional human” as the Broadway star.
Apparently “never” has come to Champaign. Laramie Ziegler’s SpongeBob is a lively ball of energy whose physicality, vocal performance and comic chops are a genuine pleasure to behold. Indeed, it is almost as if Parkland did the show because they had Ziegler in mind.
The musical works best in scenes when SpongeBob and his best friend, Patrick Star (Jerry Strain), are celebrating their friendship or working with Sandy Cheeks (Jason Brooks Shaw) on a plan to save their way of life.
Added to the lively mix are greedy merchants Eugene H. Krabs (Ares Jordan) and Sheldon J. Plankton (Jacob Alfonso), a talking “computer” (Mariah Smith), and divas Squidward Q. Tentacles (Haley Brown) and Pearl Krabs (Excellence Onalundula).
Despite some musical rough spots, director Chelsea Collier and choreographer Elliot Reza Emadian have molded this charming group into an ensemble that is sure to provide your family an afternoon or evening of infectious fun.
Is it OK for fun to be infectious? Or is it still “too soon”? You could always wear a mask. We did.