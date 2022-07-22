What’s your first thought when you hear there is a play titled “Bad Jews”?
“It is 2022, for crying out loud,” you might think. “There are ongoing tensions (and wars) over land and identity.”
For a significant population, “Bad Jews” is going to raise a time-honored question: “Is this good for the Jews?”
The answer to that depends on whether you find your way to Urbana’s Station Theatre this weekend or if you decide to judge a 90-minute comedy by its questionable title.
Even playwright Joshua Harmon had misgivings over what he decided to call this play about a family in mourning. Before a 2011 meeting with a producer to discuss the play, Harmon had constructed an elaborate argument to defend his title as “perfect.”
He need not have worried, however, because the producer’s first words to the playwright were “‘Bad Jews,’ great title.”
Along the way, Harmon received some negative feedback from those who thought the title offensive. In fact, the poster for a U.K. production, which was utterly innocuous, was banned from being posted in London Underground stations to avoid causing “serious offense.”
For that 2015 production, the playwright also cut a line, which is heard in the Station Theatre production, about it being safer to be a Jew “than it ever has been,” because, as Harmon told the Guardian, “it doesn’t feel that way in Europe right now. They’re doing bag checks outside the theater.”
And this was all before the Pittsburgh and Southern California synagogue murders in 2018 and 2019. More recently, there was the Fourth of July shooting at a parade in Highland Park, a heavily Jewish suburb of Chicago.
What’s so bad about “Bad Jews”? If you can think and feel beyond the rising tide of antisemitism in the United States (and elsewhere), nothing at all.
In fact, if you have ever experienced the death of a close loved one and seen that loss lead to the unfolding of raw emotion among members of your family, “Bad Jews” is a play with that you are likely to connect on a deeply personal level. And, yes, it is funny — at times, painfully so.
Directors Yahli Barkan and Samantha Shaw have wisely cast Zoe Nemetz as the petulant “uber-Jew” who is hyperarticulate in her demands to obtain what she sees as rightfully hers. Although her given name is Diana, Nemetz’s character demands that she be referred to by her Hebrew name, Daphna. She also spins fantasies about a future life in Israel, tosses her massive curly mane about with great excitation and wears cute Star of David socks.
Daphna is the center of the play’s action, which revolves around her clever barbs and the deep pain she feels at the loss of her grandfather. Daphna’s antagonist is her cousin, Liam (a convincing Josh Altshuler), who is a graduate student in cultural studies but has little interest in exploring his Jewish roots. (The play’s title comes from a smart-aleck remark Liam made about himself at Passover years earlier.)
Liam missed his grandfather’s funeral due to a lost cellphone while he was on a ski trip with his (most recent) non-Jewish girlfriend, Melody (charmingly played by Gina Maggio). Not only is Daphna outraged by what she considers Liam’s callous disregard for Jewish tradition, she resents his side of the family for their wealth, which adds another dimension to her feelings about what she should receive in the wake of her beloved Poppy’s death.
Caught between the bickering cousins stands Liam’s younger brother, Jonah (subtly rendered by Nathan Moone), who provides an important counterpoint to the actions of Daphna and Liam. It is Jonah who ultimately helps the audience more fully consider the meaning of Poppy’s legacy.
At the final dress rehearsal seen by The News-Gazette, the actors were still settling into their roles and appeared limited in their movement due to the ground plan. Late in the performance, an air mattress was suddenly leaned against a wall, which gave the staging a fuller range of possibility.
Although it is a discomfiting cultural moment to consider certain notions underpinning its title, Harmon’s play gets a thoughtful and funny airing in this Station Theatre production.
The only thing “bad” about these Jews is the one-weekend run, which ends Sunday.