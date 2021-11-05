It’s hard out there for a teen.
“Hang” time replaced by FaceTime, the alienation of virtual classrooms when becoming a young adult is struggle enough, living practically cheek-by-jowl with parents who have themselves chafed at isolation during the past two years in our Land of Quarantine.
Now imagine it is 1995. Cell phones are the size of paving stones and “landlines” are just called telephones. Smashing Pumpkins (the band, not Halloween vandalism) and television shows such as “Twin Peaks,” “Quantum Leap” and “Friends” are markers of a certain kind of social currency — or even, possibly, inadequacy.
This is the era that playwright Qui Nguyen invites audiences to visit in “She Kills Monsters,” a 90-minute romp now playing at Parkland College’s Second Stage Theatre. Nguyen’s play is perhaps the most popular in the past decade for young actors and audiences. Hundreds of productions have been done at high schools, colleges and community theaters throughout the country.
During the height of the pandemic, in fact, the playwright rewrote the work to make it more Zoom-friendly. Although the current production comes with a “teen” warning for adult language and themes, Nguyen’s rewrites have eliminated language that might be concerning to some parents, but apparently not all.
Only a couple weeks ago, authorities in Hillsboro, Ohio, canceled a production of “She Kills Monsters” because the story contains characters who may be gay. Instead of seeing an opportunity to create a teachable moment on a topic that is of significant concern to many young people, Hillsboro leaders made national news. In a further irony, Hillsboro is about a two-hour drive from the Ohio town where the play is set.
Director Michael O’Brien and designer Molly Ilten-Fulton effectively use stadium-style seating in the black-box theater, which creates an open flow of movement from one end of the space to the other. (Along with required masking of the audience, the seating layout follows pandemic guidelines.) Nicholas Shaw creates effective moods with his lighting design and Brianna Malotke helps the actors shift character with costume designs that are both evocative and sensible.
The open playing space is important because playwright Nguyen is not kidding about killing monsters. The characters in this amusing tale of fantasy and redemption frequently attempt to slay demonic creatures with large, heavy swords, staffs and axes — and often succeed.
The setting is Athens, Ohio, and Agnes (Emma Petitt) wishes her life were not so average, so boring. It isn’t long, however, before Agnes finds her life a little too interesting as she struggles to understand the tragic loss of her sister Tilly (Jess Schlipf).
In the epic tradition of a picaresque, the story unfolds as fantasy autobiography told through the device of Dungeons and Dragons, a role-playing game that builds narratives based on rolls of the dice and a range of potential outcomes.
As is often the case with siblings, Agnes and Tilly are as different as night and day: one proper and reserved, the other envisioning a world where norms of sexual orientation are turned upside down. It is Tilly’s world view that threatens Agnes’ understanding of everything, and it creates the biggest conflict the sisters face.
Petitt and Schlipf are engaging as the antagonistic sisters and potential allies. As Petitt’s Agnes learns more about her sister’s inner life, she gradually discovers the riches that remain in her life despite the loss she has suffered. Schlipf, remembered as an angry teen in a 2018 production of Taylor Mac’s Hir at Station Theatre, demonstrates an admirable range as they show that not all teen angst is equal.
The 11-actor ensemble was focused and competent at the final dress rehearsal attended by The News-Gazette. Except for the actors playing the sisters, all of the company perform double duty as friends of Tilly in “real life,” and as various demons, elves and other magical creatures. The only thing missing was an audience, which will provide the actors with a stronger sense of performance in the theater space. (It is worth noting that the production was mostly sold out before opening Thursday night.)
In addition to the leads, Douglas Malcolm is charming as the Dungeon Master who serves as a kind of medium at a séance. Mariah Smith and Kiah Johnson are delicious as cheerleaders you would not want to cross. Zoë Dunn and Kelsey Powell provide scary support as Tilly’s “bad girl” posse. Solomon Robinson strikes just the right chords as a demon whose heart of gold may lack the requisite devilry.
So, OK, being a teenager in the 1990s was not easy. It certainly was not a nonstop party in the 1980s, 70s or 60s, whatever the nostalgia of popular media may indicate. And, of course, the past couple of years have created a special kind of pain for our young people.
But Nguyen’s charming, poignant play is ultimately about a lot more than teen spirit. If we listen with our hearts, we might hear something new — and we might even connect.