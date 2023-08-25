CHAMPAIGN — The Penguin Project creates opportunities for kids who might not always be cast in the roles they want, and this year’s script couldn’t be any more appropriate.
Each role in “Finding Nemo” is played by a child with a disability, called an “artist.”
Each artist is teamed up with a “mentor,” another kid who is able-bodied and neurotypical.
The artists wear costumes, deliver lines, sing and dance.
The mentors, who wear simpler versions of the costumes and usually sing and dance in group numbers, are mostly on stage to help the artists remember their lines and where to go.
They can also serve as understudies if need be, but the artists are the focus.
Director Jaclyn Loewenstein said “Finding Nemo” is her favorite of the six shows the local Penguin Project has put together — and they’re the first Penguin Project in the country to do it.
“It’s such a touching story for students and parents alike,” Loewenstein said. “Everyone needs to bring Kleenex.”
She pointed out that Nemo’s “fin difference” and his father Marlin’s worry about sending him off to school for the first time would feel relatable to families of kids with disabilities.
Also, she said that Dory and her difficulty with memory is a good metaphor for neurodivergent people — that’s anyone with ADHD, autism or a similar diagnosis.
Loewenstein was cautious when she first joined the Penguin Project since she hadn’t worked with kids with disabilities much before, and she hadn’t been prepared for how much it would mean to her.
“This is the thing that just fuels my soul in a way nothing else can,” she said.
The students have been hard at work in around four months of rehearsals at the Aldridge Auditorium in Centennial High School, where performances will be held at 7 p.m. today and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Finding Nemo” is Chloe Briskin’s fifth Penguin Project production.
This year, she’s playing Gill, the leader of the “tank gang” of fish in a dentist’s office who hatch a plan to escape into the ocean.
“It’s been a life changer for me,” Briskin said. “It’s extremely inclusive, and they’re really open to learning about different kinds of people. We need more of this exposure to special needs.”
Briskin said that in elementary school, she was hesitant to try out for theater, worried her ADHD and stimming would create problems. (“Stimming” refers to repetitive movements that some neurodivergent people do to help manage emotions or overwhelming situations.)
Since being in the Penguin Project, she said she has learned that those things can actually be helpful on stage and make her a good actress, which has helped her get over stage fright.
“My favorite part is getting to be on stage and in front of people,” Briskin said.
Cecilia Taylor, who has been in the Penguin Project all six years, said the best part about the project to her is being able to get really into her different characters.
“And I get to hang out with my friends,” Cecilia said.
Behind the scenes, many parents of artists and mentors alike put in the work to get costumes and set pieces together.
On the night of the first dress rehearsal, some moms were still painting away.
They had decided to make some extra “underwater” backdrops to add color to the stage since many of the scenes don’t have set pieces.
The group had spent over 50 hours working on the set already, but they kept at it while the kids rehearsed, painting bright anemones and sea grass.
Robin Hamilton, whose daughter Katie is playing Peach, said that Katie had always wanted to do theater, and the Penguin Project inspired her to try out for more productions.
Autumn Nagele’s daughter Summer, playing Gurgle, has been in the Penguin Program for all six years it has been active in Champaign.
Nagele said it was a good opportunity for all the kids.
“Our kids don’t get chosen in a typical cast,” she said.
Sara Rosenberger, whose daughter Alorah is playing Nemo, said she was enjoying their first year involved with the program.
“It’s nice they get to do something they wouldn’t always get to do,” Rosenberger said.