CHAMPAIGN — Throughout her 26-year career as the drama teacher and director at Centennial High School, Sue Aldridge had a reputation for walking the halls of the school and suggesting that students try out for that season’s play.
“It was a joke that there were some kids that would avoid me because they knew what I was going to do,” she said with a laugh.
Aldridge gathered kids that spanned social groups and extracurricular activities for her casts, which would average around 65 students.
Four years ago, Aldridge retired, satisfied with the career that she had put together and the minds she had molded. While she stayed busy as a volunteer, her teaching career was behind her. A few weeks ago, though, she received a call from Principal Chuck Neitzel that put her retirement on hold, at least for a few months.
After nearly two years in which students couldn’t put on live shows, the school suddenly found itself without a drama teacher. She was asked to step into the role on an interim basis. Aldridge committed on the condition that she received buy-in from students and parents.
“If I was going to do it, I was going to do it right, because these kids haven’t had anything,” she said. “They’ve had no performances, they’ve tried to do things virtually, but they haven’t had an in-person audience for three years. None of them have truly been in a play since their freshman year, for the seniors, or when they were in middle school. Athletics have been able to play, but fine arts has been devastating because of everything.”
When she met with students, Aldridge was faced with an uncertain group of kids, who had plans for their high school plays canceled over and over again.
But Aldridge had a plan. Instead of a play with a complicated set, she decided to put on “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” It can be set up quickly, and the cast list is flexible. If needed, it can also be held outdoors.
“They needed some reassurance that this was going to happen,” she said. “When I got the word out to the alumni, it opened up the floodgates, because it’s not just helping this program, but it’s helping this school, helping the district. It’s putting public back into ‘public education.’”
The show, she said, will take place April 28-30, no matter what.
With students committed, Aldridge quickly put out a call on Facebook to her long list of former students to help make costumes, posters, ticket sales, makeup and hair, a workshop to teach kids about sound, lights, acting and dance, to donate money, and finally, to help by letting kids not normally involved in drama know that theater was a worthwhile activity.
Last Wednesday, she gathered many of those alumni in the school’s gym to meet with her new students. Suddenly, it was like old times, with Aldridge’s former students from across the school breathing excitement into the current batch of kids.
“All of a sudden, you saw these 40-plus-year-old people reliving high school and making friends, and there was no gap,” she said. “Some of these folks have high school kids themselves, but it wasn’t the same. It was wonderful. Heartwarming. We’ve all stepped back, but it’s time for all of us to be available when asked to come back and help.”