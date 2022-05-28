Name Dropping | Orr to be honored for 50 years at Station Theatre
Rick Orr went to college with an eye toward going into theater.
He took a job as a florist to help pay expenses.
It turns out he does both well and sees correlations between the two in presenting a good product.
“With both theater and floral, you start with a blank canvas,” Orr said. “You fill that with color and motion and rhythm and texture to provide an inspiring and satisfying piece.”
Not only has Orr used his creativity to excel at both directing and daffodils, backdrops and bouquets, he’s done both for a long time. The founder and director of the Celebration Company that purchased Urbana’s Station Theatre will be recognized for his half a century of involvement there at a gala on June 11 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. About 250 guests are expected to attend.
“This season, it’s 50 years,” Orr said. “The old company got together and said, ‘We’re going to celebrate. People are coming in from coast to coast and even Hawaii.’
“We were like family. People are coming together again. Their time at the theater was so meaningful, not only on stage but off stage, and we’ve remained friends all these years.”
One of the gala organizers, Barbara Evans, said the Celebration Company has staged hundreds of plays in the 50 years until 2020 when the pandemic lowered the curtain on productions for a time. Orr estimated he has directed nearly 120 plays himself.
The Danville native grew up on a farm in rural St. Joseph, attending a pair of one-room schools. He earned three degrees from the University of Illinois — two in theater and one in speech communication.
Orr’s intent was to act, but he discovered he wasn’t any good at it.
“I was just extremely uncomfortable being an actor. I didn’t like people looking at me,” Orr said.
Time to rethink his career choice. He discovered he was much better as a director.
Evans, who has played an active role in a number of ways at The Station Theatre from acting to manning the box office, called Orr “so talented as a director.”
“He truly knows theater as literature. He’s read tons of plays. He had contacts with all the companies that licensed royalties for plays. He kept on top of shows.”
Evans said Orr frequently traveled to New York to see plays and was good at getting “the most recent cutting-edge theater.”
“He got lots of Midwest premiers at The Station, some even before Chicago got them. He really brought a special quality and commitment to the work.”
Evans’ husband, Gary Ambler, said Orr has “done remarkable things to keep this company going for such a long time.”
“You just don’t see that in theater organizations. They generally don’t last that long.”
Ambler said Orr “roped us into doing different things” such as running the lights, serving on the theater board, helping to select plays and directing (Orr directed about 40 plays).
The theater schedule was busy, Ambler said, especially in early days when the company would present about 15 plays a year. That number was cut back in recent decades, but the company remained active.
Orr said several qualities are needed to be a good director.
“I think the first priority is to bring forth the truth that the playwright has written and address that as best as possible, and assembling a cast and crew, working in collaboration — everybody from cast to costume designer.”
The kid from the rural Champaign County farm has directed everything from dramas to musicals to comedy to children’s productions.
His first directorial effort: “Jacques Brel is Alive and Living in Paris,” which Orr called “an extremely popular musical.”
His favorite play is “often ... the show I’m currently working on.” He holds a special place in his heart for “The Shadow Box,” “Red” and “The Lieutenant from Ishmore.”
Orr has directed “West Side Story” three times and “Cabaret” a couple of times.
“Theater is a means to educate, inspire, challenge with a particular script,” Orr said. “I always enjoyed plays that tell a story that we can relate to.”
“Follies” featured the biggest cast of any play he has directed, with about 30 people.
“We were getting ready in the dressing room and waiting outside,” he said.
Several well-known theater people have been part of casts at The Station, including Mark Brokaw, who has directed on Broadway, including “Cinderella,” which is still running, and “How I Learned to Drive.”
“Over the years, he’s been so supportive,” he said. “Often when he’s been written about, he’s mentioned The Station Theatre.”
Another well-known performer who has graced the Urbana theater’s stage was Nick Offerman, best known for his television role in “Parks and Recreation.” Offerman gave the University of Illinois commencement address in 2017.
Students named Farm Credit scholarsTwelve students were named recipients of the Tom Tracy Memorial Farm Credit Illinois Family Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois (CFECI). Each scholar receives $3,000 toward their college education. The selection criteria include scholastic achievement, leadership and community contributions and career vision and goals.
Applicants for the family scholarship are 26 years of age or younger, the children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Illinois employees, and will be enrolled as full-time college students in the fall of 2022.
Scholarship recipients:
- Grace Cain, Mahomet, daughter of Darcy Allen (FCI executive assistant of administration).
- Cassidi Collins, Champaign, daughter of Tammi (FCI crop insurance service specialist) and Ted Collins.
- Emily Fisher, St. Joseph, daughter of Ryan (FCI vice president of business intelligence) and Stacy Fisher.
- Sidney Hood, Fisher, daughter of Tracy (FCI associate credit officer) and Tim Hood.
- Noah Lintker, New Athens, son of Ron (FCI vice president of lending in the Red Bud regional office) and Laura Lintker.
- Conner McKinney, Sumner, son of Birgit Volk (FCI regional vice president of crop insurance).
- Natalie Mitchell, Mahomet, daughter of Cory (FCI vice president of lending in the Mahomet regional office) and Michelle Mitchell.
- Haylie Orton, Mahomet, daughter of Mike (FCI digital engagement specialist) and Darlia Orton.
- Katie Reid, Vincennes, Ind., daughter of Kent (FCI chief appraiser) and Lori Reid.
- Kali Walker, Cerro Gordo, daughter of Jenny (FCI loan process specialist) and Brandon Walker.
- Carson Wheeler, Mahomet, daughter of Jeff (FCI vice president of crop insurance in the Mahomet regional office) and Becky Wheeler.
- Delaney Wheeler, Mahomet, daughter of Jeff (FCI vice president of crop insurance in the Mahomet regional office) and Becky Wheeler.
Coe calls it a career
If Michele Coe should want to consider a second career — now that she has retired as a teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district — she has gotten to look at quite a number of options. Most of them with wheels.
Coe stepped down after 33 years as an elementary school teacher. For 21 of those years, she headed the Careers on Wheels event that featured a wide array of jobs in which wheels are involved, from farming to firefighting.
Third- through fifth-graders were the beneficiaries. Coe said she doesn’t know if the event will continue in her absence.
“I tried to get as many vehicles as I could (with their owners) to talk about their careers,” Coe said. “They tell them what schooling they had to have and what kind of licensing they had to have.”
One that came to this year’s event last Friday didn’t have wheels, but it had blades — a Carle Foundation Hospital AirLife helicopter
Coe’s all-time favorite entry was world champion Tom Meents’ monster truck.
“They seem to enjoy it,” said Coe of Careers on Wheels.
This year’s event was held at Clara Peterson Elementary School. The first Careers on Wheels was held in 2001 at the now-closed Loda Grade School. It was later moved to the now-demolished Eastlawn Elementary School.
Rain canceled Careers on Wheels one year, and the pandemic the last two.
Coe, who lives with her husband, Todd, in rural Loda, taught one year of preschool in Champaign before spending the remainder of her teaching career at PBL.
“I’ll miss the teaching part,” she said of retirement. “I won’t miss all the paperwork and the state testing.”
Coe said she and her husband plan to travel, with their dream trip being to drive to Alaska. It’s only natural the trip would be on wheels.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.