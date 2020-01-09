DANVILLE — For one night only, North Ridge Middle School seventh-graders will star in a dramatization of the classic “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
North Ridge Theatre Company’s performance of the story of a young Jewish girl and her family as they hide from Nazis in Amsterdam in the 1940s is set for 7 p.m. today in the school cafeteria. Tickets are $5.
“‘Anne Frank’ is part of the curriculum here at North Ridge and is a classic,” said Jennifer Woodrow, choir and theater company director, who has been assisting director Tina Helferich. “We have made it a practice to produce classic pieces of literature. We have done shows such as ‘The Giver,’ ‘The Secret Garden’ and ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ in the past.”
Woodrow and Helferich hosted a showing of the classic film for any students interested in being a part of the play.
“We had about 50 students attend that, and from that, we held auditions and have placed a cast and tech/stage crew,” Woodrow said.
She also said the students are looking forward to opening night.
“I’m excited to perform this play with this really good cast, and it will be fun,” said Cora Helferich, who plays the titular character.
“We have been rehearsing since September,” said Aidan Cox, who plays Mr. Kraller.
“It’s been quite difficult doing a play that is written for adults. But I think we are doing a somewhat good job considering that it was for adults,” added Emily Garrett, who plays Margot Frank.
The rest of the cast includes Jillan Potts, Camdon O’Herron, Emma Osterbur, Gavin Baugh, Josiah Young, Allie Cox and Adrian Rivera.